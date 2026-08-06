Oscar Nominee Wagner Moura Responds to THAT Marvel X-Men Casting Rumor, “I Would Love It”

The cast for Marvel Studios’ planned reboot of the X-Men is coming together incredibly quickly; just this morning, news came that the MCU Cyclops has been cast, with Kit Connor set to take on the role of Scott Summers. Notably, Marvel Studios has not commented on any of the reports, rumors, hearsay, and speculation, with many believing that a formal announcement about the film will happen during D23 Expo later this month. A major question that’s lingered is what character might be the villain in this new film, with rumors pointing toward an X-Men antagonist that hasn’t appeared on the big screen.

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So far, rumors about the MCU X-Men have been that none other than Mister Sinister will be the antagonist of the movie, or, at the very least, just a part of it. One name that has popped up as a reported “favorite” for the role is recent Oscar nominee Wagner Moura, and now The Secret Agent star has responded to the claim. “I’ve been reading these things on the internet, and people are sending that to me,” Moura told Screen Rant. “No one contacted me about it…I don’t know nothing honestly about it. I would love it.”:

Wagner Moura Responds to MCU Mister Sinister Rumor

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Moura went on to tell the outlet that even though “no one contacted” him about taking on the role of Mister Sinister, it’s something he’d be interested in since he’s a fan of Marvel comics.

“I’m a fan of that whole entire universe, especially when I was a kid reading all those graphic novels and everything,” he said. “But there’s nothing. No one contacted me about it. It’s just something that people read.”

There are, of course, two ways to read this comment by Moura. The first is that he’s telling the truth and has not spoken with anyone at Marvel about taking on the role of Mister Sinister. As for the second, one that Marvel fans are well-versed in, is that the denial is Moura simply deflecting from the truth because maybe he has been cast in the role.

We’re at the stage of casting for the MCU’s X-Men reboot that we’ve reached Schrödinger’s Casting. Any actor rumored for a role that hasn’t been reported on by a Hollywood trade or confirmed by Marvel Studios could very well be in the film, but are simply unable to say. That way lies madness, though, if we’re to assume every denial is an actual confirmation.

Some anecdotal evidence that Moura could very well be in talks for the part is twofold, though. The first is that Marvel has previously made a habit of trying to attract Oscar-winning and Oscar-nominated talent to their movies to give them a sense of legitimacy. In years past they would often target performers from that year’s ceremony for upcoming projects, a noteable example being when Brie Larson won her Best Actress Oscar in February of 2016 and was announced in July to be playing Captain Marvel in the MCU.

The second piece of anecdotal evidence is that Moura is already in the Disney family in a way, as he recently voiced the character in Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord. That alone isn’t enough of a reason to think that Marvel might be considering him for the role, but together, these two things do make the rumor seem likely. To wit, though, Moura just shot it down.

In the pages of Marvel comics, Mister Sinister, aka Dr. Nathaniel Essex, is obsessed with human evolution and is a notorious, ruthless villain in the X-Men’s history. One of his biggest stories was trying to engineer the perfect mutant with the combined DNA of Jean Grey and Scott Summers, two characters we already know will be in the MCU X-Men movie. Given how Sadie Sink’s character made her MCU debut, it seems very likely that, if Sinister is the villain, he’ll become aware of her presence and seek her out.