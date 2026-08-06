5 X-Men Heroes Who Make Wolverine Look Almost Tame

Wolverine is the X-Man, despite what the various X-fans of the X-Men subreddit tell you (seriously, they hate Wolverine and it’s fun being a Wolverine fan there). He’s the most popular character, he’s the one that everyone wants to read about, and he’s the one that creators want to work on. He’s the team’s most skilled fighter and there are some out there who would say that he is the group’s most frightening member. There’s a lot to this; the adamantium-clawed mutant is known for his berserker rages and his proclivity for killing. He also has no problem torturing people; just ask Mat’suo Tsurayaba. He can track you anywhere. Basically, if he wants to get you, it’s going to hurt.

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No one wants to fight the X-Men, because there’s a good chance that Wolverine is there. However, as far as it goes, Wolverine is one of the least reasons anyone should be afraid of the X-Men. The team has recruited some of the most powerful mutants out there and some of them have tempers that make Wolverine look like a pussy cat. These five X-Men make Wolverine seem tame by comparison, mutants who you do not want to deal with when they’re angry.

5) Storm

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Storm has become an X-Men legend during her tenure with the team. The weather-controlling mutant has led the group on and off for years and is one of their most formidable members. Ororo Munroe is often called “goddess” and this fits her perfectly. She has the kind of power that allows her to do anything she wants with the weather. These powers also give her control over one of the four fundamental forces of the universe. On top of that, she’s from a long line of powerful magic users. Storm doesn’t get angry often, but when she does, it’s completely chilling. She can destroy cities with little more than an angry thought. She’s also a ridiculously skilled hand to hand fighter, especially with knives. Basically, if Storm is mad at you, she can destroy everything around you and then beat you down without using her powers at all. It takes a lot to get her angry, but once you do, you better be ready for some pain.

4) Juggernaut

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Cain Marko is the step-brother of Charles Xavier. Cain and Charles did not get along, mostly because Cain was a bully, just like his father. He joined the military and found the temple of Cytorrak while on a mission. He was granted the power of the dark god, becoming the unstoppable Juggernaut. For years, he hated his brother and the X-Men, working with Black Tom Cassidy and the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, but he would start to chill out in the 21st century. He was allowed to join the nation of Krakoa and since then has been an X-Man in good standing. Juggernaut is one of the most physically powerful humans on the planet. He can go toe to toe with the Hulk and he’s known for his short temper. Juggs is exactly the person you don’t want mad at you; he can run through anything, so even hiding doesn’t help. If Marko gets mad at you, there’s really nothing you can do to save yourself. Wolverine, at least, you can injure and slow down. That’s not possible with Juggernaut.

3) Bishop

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The ’90s were the decade of the X-Men, with numerous amazing characters introduced in the decade of extreme. Bishop first appeared in 1991 and he quickly became one of the most feared members of the group. He grew up in a future where mutants had to fight for everything, joining the Xavier Security Enforcers to protect his people. His mutant powers allowed him to absorb energy, releasing it in powerful energy blasts or fueling greater strength or speed, and he was an expert with firearms and explosives. Bishop was always formidable, but we didn’t really learn how truly scary he was until he went bad. See, Bishop thought that Hope Summers was going to grow up and cause the nightmares of his future, deciding that she needed to die. He chased her and Cable through the timestream, causing devastation throughout the decades. It showed just how truly dangerous he can be when he lets go of his morals. Bishop does not play and if he’s angry at you, there’s nowhere you can hide where he won’t find you.

2) Cyclops

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Cyclops has built himself into one of the formidable superheroes on the planet. He joined the Xavier Institute and threw himself into his training, constantly growing as a combatant and leader. Scott Summers can seem pretty even-keeled, but once he;s angry at you, you’re in a for a world of hurt. He is always ready for battle and can figure out a way to beat anyone. That’s the thing about Cyke; if he gets angry at you, he’s going to figure out a way to ruin your day. His optic blasts are also ridiculously powerful. At full blast, he can basically disintegrate a Sentinel and cause widespread devastation. He’s mastered their use completely and knows how to angle his shots in such way where he can hit nearly anyone. Wolverine can hurt you, but he has to be right next to you. Cyclops, though, can bring the pain to anyone, no matter how far away they are and it doesn’t matter how powerful or well-equipped you are. He’s going to find a way to hurt you and it’s going to be pretty bad.

1) Jean Grey

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Jean Grey is the most powerful X-Man by a wide margin. It wasn’t always that way; there was once a time when she was merely in the top five. Jean is an Omega-level telepath, ranked just below Charles Xavier. Her telekinesis isn’t Omega-level, but she’s her the control to move molecules and the power to smash mountains. All of that is scary enough and that’s before you get to the Phoenix Force. Jean is the perfect host for the avatar of death and rebirth. She now has cosmic-level powers that basically make her a god. Jean getting angry has always been a frightening proposition, but the return of the Phoenix Force to her life makes her even more dangerous than ever. Every time Phoenix Jean gets angry, everyone has flashbacks to “The Dark Phoenix Saga”. She’s a potential extinction-level event every time she gets angry. It’s not smart in general to make redheads angry and Jean Grey is living proof of that.