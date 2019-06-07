The Real Reason Ant-Man Didn’t Try Going Up Thanos’ Butt in Avengers: Endgame Revealed

Ahead of the premiere of Avengers: Endgame, fan theories started to get out of control as many Marvel Studios fans debated the possibilities to come when Thanos and Earth’s Mightiest Heroes clashed one more time. But one of the most hilarious and disturbing ideas started to gain the most traction despite its unlikelihood; you see, many people wondered if Thanos would be defeated because Ant-Man would shrink to crawl up his butt before expanding in violent and disgusting fashion.

While it’s one way to end the threat, it didn’t actually happen, and now the writers of Avengers: Endgame Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have opened up about why they never even considered that option.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Thanos could take a punch from the Hulk, we’ve seen that. And it stands to reason his whole body is at least as strong as that,” Markus jokingly explained during an appearance on the Empire Podcast. “If Ant-Man expanded, he would be simply crushed against the immovable walls of Thanos’ mighty rectum.”

ComicBook also caught up with directors Joe and Anthony Russo last month to discuss all of the spoilers from Avengers: Endgame, and they gave us a similar response.

“Listen, here’s the thing,” Joe began, “Thanos is incredibly strong. His skin is almost impervious. The question would be what would happen to Ant-Man if he did that. Would it work? Would it not work? If it didn’t work, it would be really bad.”

Director Anthony Russo went on to explain that the filmmakers exhausted every possible option in creating a way to defeat Thanos before settling on the ending that fans actually saw in theaters.

“Look, we spend months and months and months thinking about all the possibilities,” Anthony added. “So there are a lot of ideas that we run down that are nothing like what the movie ends up being. It’s just part of the process. There’s so many different places you can go with a narrative, that sometimes some of them get somewhat close, but nothing is ever exactly what the movie is, just because there is a level of detail in the movie that goes way beyond. Most theories you read online, they take three or four sentences to convey. The movie is a very dense document.”

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters.