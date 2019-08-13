Avengers: Endgame – New 2988 Time Travel Date Pointed out By Eagle-Eyed Marvel Fan

With a three-hour runtime, it’s safe to say Avengers: Endgame is packed full of Easter eggs — that much is evident thanks to one now-viral online posting. Originating on r/MarvelStudios, u/kobikwahbz points out that at some point in Endgame, it’s apparent someone — or some group — traveled to January 2988. While the option is there someone went forward into the 29th century, it’s much more likely they traveled backward in time a substantial amount.

As plenty of commenters on the thread have pointed out if you think back to Thor: The Dark World, Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) grandfather Bor (Tony Curran) was in possession of the Aether. In fact, the First Battle of Svartalfheim took place in 2988 B.C., where Bor first encountered Malekith and the Dark Elves.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though it’s tough to know why the year is on the display screen above — seen when “Bad” Nebula (Karen Gillan) is bringing time-traveling Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his armies through — it would seem to suggest the Avengers may have tried going back to the time to try getting the Aether then. That, or they were testing just how far they could go in the timeline.

It’s also possible that Nebula programmed the time to send Thanos back though, for whatever reason, he was unable to take down Bor and the Asgardian army. After all, co-director Joe Russo mentioned on the movie’s digital commentary track the Mad Titan was able to reverse engineer Pym Particles to allow traversal through time.

“Now, the obvious assumption being that, Thanos who has a spaceship that can carry his army throughout the galaxy and conquer planets can also figure out how…” Russo said. “Add some Pym Particles… with his magician who can move matter.”

Avengers: Endgame is now available digitally ahead of a home media release August 13th.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? in summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.

Buy or Pre-order Avengers: Endgame: