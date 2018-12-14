‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Theory Predicts Tony Stark Will Fulfill Spider-Man’s Uncle Ben Dynamic

Spider-Man: Homecoming only briefly mentioned Peter Parker‘s Uncle Ben, avoiding confirmation about what happened to the character and his connection with his nephew. One fan thinks that the events of Avengers: Endgame will lead to Tony Stark effectively filling the void of that iconic relationship.

Over on Reddit, one user posited how Stark would fulfill that role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, firstly based on how important the dynamic between the two characters already is. With Stark knowing about Peter’s abilities and his advice in how to become the best he can be, clearly there are already some dramatic differences between Tony and Ben, yet there are other ways in which Stark can become a defining figure for Parker in perpetuity.

In the many incarnations of Spider-Man lore, Peter was in a situation where he pursued a petty task which inadvertently led to Ben’s demise. Before his passing, Ben instilled in Peter that “with great power comes great responsibility.” Most likely as to avoid depicting Uncle Ben’s death for a third time in a live-action film, Ben was only mentioned as having passed, without Peter elaborating on the impact he had on his life. It was evident he was an important figure, yet we weren’t shown if Spider-Man was at all connected to Ben’s passing.

A prevailing theory about Avengers: Endgame is that original members of the Avengers will have to sacrifice themselves, allowing new characters to become to major players in the MCU. This means that Parker could find himself in the position to make a choice between saving Stark and saving others, with Stark possibly sacrificing himself. Stark would be out of the MCU and his final moments would instill in Parker a new outlook in regards to his abilities and how he uses them.

Other theories have emerged since the release of Avengers: Infinity War involving a fatal sacrifice, most likely as a tribute to the Soul Stone. For Thanos to procure the gem, he had to sacrifice Gamora to obtain the Soul Stone, allowing him to construct the Infinity Gauntlet. Avengers: Endgame could see Stark in a similar situation, with Parker having to make the decision to sacrifice someone to help save the universe.

Fans will find out what’s in store for the Marvel Cinematic Universe when Avengers: Endgame lands in theaters on April 26, 2019.

Other upcoming MCU films include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019 and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.

