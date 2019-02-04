‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Has Marvel Fans Loving Iron Man Building With Scraps

Marvel

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe finally got a glimpse of the world after Thanos’ snap in the latest trailer for Avengers: Endgame. The new trailer debuted during the Super Bowl, showing how Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are coping after the devastating event.

But one of the scenes that has fans buzzing isn’t the shot of a beardless Captain America, or Black Widow working out her rage, or even Rocket getting used to life on Earth.

No. The part of the trailer stirring up speculation and discussion has to do with Iron Man himself, Tony Stark, tinkering with tools as Nebula aids him.

There’s no telling what they’re working on at this point. We do know that Stark and Nebula seem to be stranded on the Benetar, floating through space without any resources to keep a less formidable human being alive. It’s a save bet that Stark and Nebula are fashioning a way to save themselves.

And yet, fans are reminded of the first Iron Man movie in which Tony Stark and Ho Yinsen, imprisoned by terrorists, work to create a weapon to aid their captors but instead make the first set of armor that enables Stark to escape.

It looks like everything is coming full circle for Iron Man as he works to save himself yet again, with the aid of someone slightly more capable in the murder department but less adept in science and engineering. Either way, we’re excited to see Nebula team up with Tony Stark to kick some Mad Titan butt — and we aren’t the only ones.

Here’s what people are saying about the new pair of BFFs in the latest trailer for Avengers: Endgame, due in theaters on April 26th.

