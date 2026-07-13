Marvel Confirms the Avenger Even The Punisher Is Scared of in New Spider-Man: Brand New Day Footage

New footage from Spider-Man: Brand New Day confirms there’s one Avenger even the Punisher knows not to mess with. Frank Castle has always been a force of nature; whether you consider the Punisher a serial killer or not, he certainly doesn’t have any qualms about getting out of his depth. The Punisher is one of the few Marvel characters who’ll be happy bringing a gun to a super-power fight, and it’s not unusual for him to wind up wanted by the Avengers. And yet, despite that, there’s one Avenger he officially doesn’t want to tangle with.

Videos by ComicBook.com

New footage from Brand New Day confirms just how much the Hulk worries Frank Castle. Faced with the prospect of fighting an out-of-control Hulk, he swiftly proposed a plan where Spider-Man takes on the Jade Giant while he conducts another mission. Spider-Man isn’t fooled – and it seems to result in the Punisher and Spider-Man teaming up.

New clip of The Punisher in ‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’.



Frank’s coffee obsession is starting to influence Peter. 😭 pic.twitter.com/6HtdAeR8W2 — Daredevil Shots (@_DaredevilShots) July 13, 2026

The New Brand New Day Clip Offers an Intriguing Brand New Day Clue

“You contain it,” the Punisher says. “I go find the source, I take it down. You got it?” That one line of dialogue raises so many questions – because it confirms the superhero and the vigilante are teaming up against whatever force is possessing others. Even more intriguingly, they don’t seem to know what they’re dealing with here. I can’t imagine Spider-Man ever agreeing to the Punisher heading to “take… down” a threat if he believed it was a person; this raises the intriguing possibility they’re dealing with a technology that is somehow influencing people’s minds.

That kind of tech does indeed exist in X-Men lore. It’s commonly associated with Professor X’s Cerebro technology, which amplifies the powers of a psychic. I can’t help wondering if it’s possible Sadie Sink’s mystery character (Jean Grey?) has been imprisoned by somebody who has developed Cerebro tech, and if she’s being forced to strike out against heroes. There may be a parallel with Spectacular Spider-Man; there, crime boss Tombstone increasingly staged supervillain fights to keep Spider-Man too busy to deal with low-level crime. Marvin Jones III is confirmed to play Tombstone in Brand New Day, so there are interesting overlaps with this theory.

What is surprising, though, is that both Spider-Man and Punisher seem so uncertain in a scene that feels like it should be quite far on in the story – mid second act at latest. After all, we know Spider-Man only goes to Bruce Banner when his powers begin to mutate, and we’ll presumably spend enough time with the two for the “Hulk turn” to have a character impact. Brand New Day has been described as something of a mystery, and it increasingly feels as though Marvel take this seriously – as though the truth will be held back until the third act, when Spdier-Man and Punisher eventually figure out what’s going on.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!