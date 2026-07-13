Who Marvel Offered Spider-Man’s First MCU Villain to Before Michael Keaton Revealed: “I Would Have Been So Miscast!”

Almost a decade after Tom Holland’s first solo Spider-Man movie in the MCU, the surprise star who was offered the role of Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming before Michael Keaton was cast has been revealed. Speaking to Josh Horowitz, Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda has revealed that Kevin Feige offered him the role on a call, and despite loving the franchise, he was forced to turn it down. Miranda also reveals he believes he would have been “deeply miscast”:

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“It was Vulture, and Kevin Feige told me the entire plot over the phone. And, uh, I was like, “Oh.” And then they get to the door, and it’s her dad, and I went, “Oh!” on the phone… I was really the canary in the coal mine. And I said, “When does it shoot?” And he goes, “Basically, the moment you step off stage in Hamilton.” And I went, “Well, I would really like to—I love these movies, but I would really like to stay married, so, I cannot do this. And I mean, god, that would have been terrible… Michael Keaton was perfect. Like, they found exactly who they needed.

This is a developing story…