Every Avenger Who Fought the Hulk in the MCU (& How Their Power Levels Compared)

Fights between Hulk and other superheroes are a frequent occurrence in Marvel Comics, and this trend has obviously carried over to the MCU. While the Savage Hulk hasn’t been seen for a while, wherever he rears his head, a superhero is probably going to face off against him. So, here is the power level of all three heroes when they fought Hulk, ranked.

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First, an honorable mention. She-Hulk faces off against Smart Hulk in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, as Bruce trains Jennifer early in the series. However, this isn’t a true no-holds-barred Hulk fight. The MCU contains only a few of them, but when Hulk does get into a brawl, it’s been against some of the MCU’s most powerful heroes.

3) Spider-Man

The fight between Spider-Man and Savage Hulk is a bit hard to dissect, as we haven’t seen it yet. One of the most exciting aspects of the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day is that , returning the character to form after years of Smart Hulk. The conditions around Hulk and Spidey’s fight aren’t yet known, although it is expected that an outside villain could use their powers to force Bruce to transform into Savage Hulk. Shots in the Brand New Day trailers have seen Spidey getting swung around and slamming into buildings, and if these moments are from his fight against Hulk, then he probably isn’t faring too well.

In the comics, Spidey is one of Marvel’s strongest street-level characters, with his enhanced strength, Spidey Sense, and healing factor contributing to his power level. However, Spidey seems to be significantly less powerful in the MCU. While he is powerful enough to handle the Savage Hulk, he isn’t nearly as powerful in his face-off against Hulk as the other two MCU heroes who have been on the receiving end of Hulk’s smashes.

2) Iron Man

Tony Stark is forced to face off against Hulk in Avengers: Age of Ultron, when Wanda uses magic to transform Bruce and send him on a rampage through Sokovia. Luckily, Tony was prepared for this. Tony quickly deploys a suit specifically designed for this moment: the Hulkbuster armor. This gigantic mech suit is big and durable enough to fight the Hulk, with Tony attempting to subdue him and stop his rampage. While it is still a struggle, Tony and his inventions are able to pin him down, ending his destruction.

When it comes to power scaling, Iron Man is typically ranked much lower than Hulk, which is why his defeat of Bruce is so shocking here. However, Tony’s Hulkbuster armor is easily one of his most powerful suits in the MCU, as proven by the fight scene. The Hulkbuster armor is even used by Bruce in Infinity War when the team fights the Black Order, proving that it is equally as powerful as his Savage Hulk form. It is surprising that Hulkbuster armors haven’t been seen more in the franchise, as it turns Iron Man into one of the MCU’s strongest characters.

1) Thor

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While Iron Man had to fight a mind-controlled Hulk in Age of Ultron, Thor has had to fight a full-fledged Savage Hulk — twice. The first of these fights was in The Avengers, where Thor attempts to subdue a rampaging Hulk on the Helicarrier. This fight essentially ends in a draw, as Hulk jumps away when he is distracted by some jets that target him. Then, they have a rematch in Thor: Ragnarok. Here, Thor fights Hulk in a gladiatorial arena on Sakaar. Thor’s lightning powers mean that he could easily beat Hulk, with him having the upper hand until the Grandmaster sabotages the fight.

So, while Thor has never actually beaten Hulk, in both fights he was going to win until someone else intervened. Thor is arguably the MCU’s most powerful superhero, and he left both of his fights with Hulk just as unscathed as when they started. Thor is the strongest character that Hulk has faced, and if they fought in a vacuum, Thor would win almost every time.