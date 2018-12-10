‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Gets a ‘Logan’ Style Remake

The first trailer for Avengers: Endgame revealed a surprising glimpse into the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, showing the aftermath of Thanos’ snap. It was an emotional clip, cutting to the heart of every Marvel fan still reeling from the loss of heroes like Black Panther, Spider-Man, and many others.

One fan took some inspiration from the trailer and re-edited it in the style of Logan, using the haunting strings and growls from Johnny Cash’s “Hurt.” Check it out in the clip above!

The clip works well with that song, but it’s a lot more depressing than it is epic. So while it’s a great fan edit, we can’t help but think the original version is perfect as it is.

There are a lot of questions surrounding what could be the final Avengers film in the MCU, especially since it was meant to be the second part of the Avengers: Infinity War series. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo revealed why they split up the movies while speaking with Collider, reasoning that the two films became “so big and so complex.”

“Because these movies are so big and so complex and there are some characters who are involved in both there was an idea we’d mix both movies and do what is called a cross board in a way,” said Anthony. “But as we started to get closer and deeper into pre-production, everything was so complex and so hard to wrangle just for our own process and I think everybody’s process involved.

“On a creative level, we needed to just separate the two. They’re both two very different movies and we wanted to treat them as very different movies.

Joe added that they decided to make Avengers: Endgame separate from Infinity War about four months before the production process began.

“We started having production meetings that were lasting nine to ten hours because you have to talk about one movie then you have to talk about the next movie,” Joe said. “Once we were doing that, people were getting confused on what scene was in what film.”

Fans can see how the saga ends when Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.