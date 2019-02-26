‘Avengers: Endgame’ Gets an ‘Interstellar’ Style Trailer

Marvel fans are eagerly anticipating a new look at Avengers: Endgame, but a gorgeous fan-made trailer can help fans pass the time.

YouTuber TNovix recently released a video, which reimagines footage from Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War in the style of one of Interstellar‘s trailers. You can check it out above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The end result is pretty compelling, with an interesting parallel being drawn between the Avengers’ post-Snap fight against Thanos, and Interstellar‘s crew attempting to navigate the space-time continuum. And based off of the various rumors and theories that have surrounded the upcoming film, it honestly doesn’t seem out of the question that Endgame could get as timey-wimey as Interstellar was.

Endgame is poised to follow the Avengers in a last-ditch effort against Thanos, a fight that is expected to completely transform the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it.

“If you were to think of the Marvel universe over the last ten years as a book, this is the ending of the book,” co-director Joe Russo told reporters last year. “And then there may be new books written, but this is certainly the ending of this book.”

“I think, as storytellers, what it means for us is that while you’re always looking for a cataclysmic event in a film, to change a character, to challenge a character, and to sort of explore who that character is, and test who that character is, I think it gave all of us in this film an opportunity to figure out, well what were those ultimate tests for these characters?” co-director Anthony Russo added. “To sort of go one step further even than how you would normally test a character in one of these films because we have the freedom to sort of think of it, in many cases, as sort of a final test.”

What do you think of this Interstellar cut of Avengers: Endgame‘s trailer? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Avengers: Endgame will be released on April 26th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.