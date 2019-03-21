‘Avengers: Endgame’ TV Spot Released

A new TV spot for Avengers: Endgame has been released online. This is the first TV spot for Avengers: Endgame since the 30-second spot which aired during the Super Bowl. It contains new footage by comparison to other trailers but in the form of already-released Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

This time around, the opening of the trailer shows more fallen characters which were not used in the most recent full-length trailer. For example, Evangeline Lily’s Hope van Dyne, also known as The Wasp, is featured in the opening of the new Avengers: Endgame spot.

“You can’t chase bigger because you get yourself into trouble,” Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo told ComicBook.com. “What you can chase is story telling. So, everything for us is based on the story. Obviously, this is larger in scale than Civil War because we have more than double the amount of characters in it, and it’s Thanos, and it’s cosmic. The stakes are the universe. You can’t get much bigger than that.”

In a later interview in regards to Avengers: Infinity War, the directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo went into further detail about what they expect the year between Avengers: Infinity War and its sequel to feel like for fans.

“I think the reaction is that in Winter Soldier and Civil War, we like complicated stories,” Joe Russo said. “We like stories that are in bounds. And Thanos is the toughest villain they’ve ever faced, and it’s going to cost these heroes a lot if they’re going to beat him. We like robust concepts, and so I think that when people are done with the movie, that hopefully it’s a cathartic experience for them and they feel it was a worthy finale to 10 years of film-making.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26. Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters and Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to release on July 5.