Avengers: Endgame Video Details the Insane Process of Creating Smart Hulk

One of the early highlights of Avengers: Endgame was meeting Mark Ruffalo’s Smart Hulk in the diner with Black Widow, Captain America, and the recently returned Ant-Man. This is easily our favorite version of Hulk in the MCU, but it took quite a bit of work by a talented VFX team to bring to life on the big screen, and now fans have a glimpse at a sliver of that process. A new behind the scenes video of Smart Hulk’s transformation from Ruffalo’s face filled with marker dots to the green powerhouse we all know shows how much work went into the character and makes you appreciate Smart Hulk even more.

We see a bit of the mouth animations taking shape and how those are put into 3D models, and then textures are added, which looks closer to what we saw onscreen. The final part of the process takes things into overdrive though, making Hulk look incredibly life-like, especially as the camera goes in close on Hulk’s eyes and skin.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s amazing how far tech has come, and you can check out the full video in the post below.

Now fans can watch the film to their heart’s content on home video, and you can check out all the special features that come on the home video release below.

Remembering Stan Lee – Filmmakers and cast honor the great Stan Lee in a fond look back at his MCU movie cameos.

Setting The Tone: Casting Robert Downey Jr. – Hear the tale of how Robert Downey Jr. was cast as Tony Stark in the original “Iron Man” — and launched the MCU.

A Man Out of Time: Creating Captain America – Trace the evolution of Captain America with those who helped shape the look, feel and character of this compelling hero.

Black Widow: Whatever It Takes – Follow Black Widow’s journey both within and outside the Avengers, including the challenges she faced and overcame along the way.

The Russo Brothers: Journey to Endgame – See how Anthony and Joe Russo met the challenge of helming two of the biggest films in cinematic history … back-to-back!

The Women of the MCU – MCU women share what it was like to join forces for the first time in an epic battle scene — and be part of such a historic ensemble.

Bro Thor – His appearance has changed but his heroism remains! Go behind the scenes to see how Bro Thor was created.

Six Deleted Scenes – “Goji Berries,” “Bombs on Board,” “Suckiest Army in the Galaxy,” “You Used to Frickin’ Live Here,” “Tony and Howard” and “Avengers Take a Knee.”

Gag Reel – Laugh along with the cast in this epic collection of flubs, goofs and gaffes from set.

Visionary Intro – Intro by directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

Audio Commentary – Audio commentary by directors Anthony and Joe Russo, and writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

Avengers: Endgame is on home video now.