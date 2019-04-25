How Avengers: Endgame Directors Considered WandaVision's Story (They Didn't)

✖

Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame had to consider the events of every story set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe which came before their release. They also had to account for the events of Ant-Man and The Wasp and Captain Marvel, which released in theaters between their respective 2018 and 2019 drops. However, the writers and directors of the two-part Avengers epics did not have to look to the future, at all. As WandaVision is currently following up the story concluded in Avengers: Endgame and many other shows and movies will also, the new stories are simply working with the hands dealt by Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame rather than having a say back when the films were being made.

"One of the great things about Endgame was our job was to sort of bring a sense of closure to a journey that had been unfolding up until that moment," Avengers: Endgame co-director Anthony Russo told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. His ne film, Cherry, is now playing in theaters and will debut on Apple TV+ later this month. "The unique thing about Endgame for us was unlike Winter Soldier, unlike Civil War, unlike Infinity War is we did not have to think about what happened after Endgame. And in fact, that was a mutually agreed upon thing that we came to with Marvel, because that was what freed us up, and also I'm speaking for [writers Christopher] Markus and [Stephen] McFeely, what freed them up as well to think about closure, think about an end rather than think about where it goes next. And I think that was really a creative gift to us. And we used that."

In other words, the writers and filmmakers currently telling WandaVision's story on Disney+ were simply given the fact that Vision was killed off in Infinity War and worked with that. The Russo Brothers and their writing team did not have to kill the character as a means to set up the new story.

"I don't know that we could have done as well with Endgame as storytellers, if we were thinking about a future," Anthony Russo explained. "So, Endgame was about bringing it all to an end. And we knew in the back of our minds, we knew that somebody else was going to carry it forward. [Marvel Studios boss] Kevin [Feige] and the team and other filmmakers, there was going to be people that would find a way to pick up the threads and carry a narrative forward in wonderful ways like WandaVision. But no, we weren't thinking about it. And I think that was a great gift to us."

