Avengers: Endgame Writer Reveals Massive Marvel Villains They Want to See

Over the course of their careers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Avengers: Endgame writers Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus have handled their fair share of iconic villains. From the Captain America franchise, they’ve introduced the Red Skull, Baron Zemo, and the Winter Soldier. In their two-part Avengers epic, they handled the Mad Titan Thanos and his deadly cohorts of the Black Order. But they still have some other amazing baddies that they’d like to see on screen, characters that they didn’t have the chance to tackle in their five movies for Marvel Studios.

During an interview with CinemaBlend, Markus revealed that there are two epic villains he’d like to see in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I always go back to the guy I always want to see on screen, which is MODOK,” Markus explained. “Also, part of me… it’s hard to say if he was officially destroyed, I wouldn’t mind seeing a third incarnation of Zola. Now in a robotic body. We got him from human to face on screen, I’d like him to get mobile now. I can’t say that’s going to happen, but it’d be fun.”

Given MODOK’s big-headed nature, that’s a hard character to depict on screen with accuracy, but Marvel has proven to be able to handle even the most bizarre characters with finesse on the big screen. And even though MODOK is getting his own animated series with Patton Oswalt, that shouldn’t be a problem.

And while MODOK’s criminal organization of Advanced Idea Mechanics has already been depicted in Iron Man 3, there’s still opportunity to explore this criminal organization in the future. Marvel has already established the Ten Rings as a terrorist organization while showing an actor pretend to be their leader in The Mandarin — both of those elements will play a major role in the upcoming film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

As far as Arnim Zola goes, that character has even more potential to show up in the future.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier revealed that Zola defected from Hydra to SHIELD after the events of The First Avenger, but Zola never truly turned away from his true intentions. By the present day, he figured out how to digitize his conscience and lured Cap and Black Widow into a trap.

While it appeared that Zola’s electronic self exploded in that film in an attempt to kill the Avengers, there’s a good chance that the character could show up in the future.

Perhaps one of these characters will show up in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series from Marvel Studios, set to premiere on the Disney+ streaming service in 2021.