Everything You Need To Read Before Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is right around the corner. The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newest blockbuster is primed to give fans the beloved Web-Slinger like we’ve never seen him before. At least, like we’ve never seen him before on the big screen. Spider-Man has gone through all kinds of changes and challenges in the comics, including situations that, while not directly comparable, are definitely the inspirations for the challenges that Peter is facing in the movie. The plot of the movie is Peter undergoing serious changes to his powers while dealing with a major shift in his personal life, leaving him more alone than ever before, and there have been plenty of stories about both of those scenarios.

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There are a ton of comics out there that focus on either Peter transforming into a more spider-like form or on him starting over after major changes. Today, we’re going to take a look at a few of the comics that best tie into the story Brand New Day is adapting and how these stories might influence the movie. We’ll be breaking this down into two categories, going over the various fresh starts and memory wipes that have defined Peter’s legacy, and highlighting just how far his mutating powers can go with some choice examples. These are definitely the comics that you need to read if you want to get the most out of Spidey’s summer blockbuster — and you can find them on GlobalComix.

Spider-Man’s Fresh Starts and New Status Quos

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The best place to start is the comic that the movie takes its name from, ie, the “Brand New Day” storyline. This was a banner that defined the status quo Spidey still lives in today, running from Amazing Spider-Man (1999) #546 to #564. Much like the movie, it establishes Peter’s new life after a major memory wipe; only in the comic, everyone forgets that he was Spider-Man, not Peter Parker. Both the comic and the movie take place after his relationship with MJ was wiped.

If you want an abridged version that captures all of the need-to-know details of this era, along with a very entertaining Spider-story, check out Spectacular Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This ongoing comic is set right at the start of the “Brand New Day” status quo and is the perfect story to catch up with at record speed. It even includes the Punisher, who wasn’t a big player in the comics but is set to be a major star in the movie.

Of course, the movie isn’t all about new beginnings. A huge section of the story is dedicated to Peter and MJ reconnecting after years apart and learning how to make their dynamic work again. A great comic that encapsulates that type of story is Spider-Man ’94 (2025). It’s actually a sequel to Spider-Man: The Animated Series and resolves the cliffhanger of MJ being lost in the multiverse. It’s all about them getting back into the swing of things and is the perfect primer for how we can safely assume Spidey and MJ will act in the movie. If you’re on the lookout for comics’ best couple figuring out their relationship alongside the college vibes that this movie is sure to have, then Amazing Spider-Man: Torn (2025) is the miniseries for you.

With Great Power Comes Great Changes

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Everyone knows Spider-Man’s powers. His strength, agility, and preternatural senses are all iconic. They’re easy to imagine but infinitely fun to play around with. Of course, his most iconic feature is his webs, but those are typically man-made. Usually. As Peter’s powers evolve in Brand New Day, one of the first signs of that is organic webbing. While he usually uses web-shooters, Peter has sported organic webbing and advanced powers in plenty of storylines. The biggest stories that this movie is drawing from are, without a doubt, “Changes” and “The Other.”

“Changes” saw Peter undergo a monstrous transformation, turning more and more into a massive spider every day. In the end, he fully transformed, only to burst from his spider body as himself once again, complete with organic webbing. “The Other” took things even further, with Peter connecting with the true spider side of his physiology and dying before bursting from a web cocoon, sporting additional, far more primal powers. These stories helped develop the unnatural, terrifying aspect of Spider-Man’s powers that he so often ignored. The movie Peter is undergoing a similar transformation, but the question is what kind of monster he’ll end up as.

Things could very quickly go bad for Spider-Man when his powers evolve past his control. He’s always on the edge of becoming something far less human, which Radioactive Spider-Man showcases well. In this alternate-future tale, Spidey blasted himself with radiation to protect himself from a mutant virus, which had the adverse side effect of enhancing his powers. The biggest physical signs were extra, spidery arms that sprouted from his sides, and the bumps and spikes that climbed all over his body. Spider-Man is a delicate balance between spider and man, and when that balance is tipped, he becomes far more spidery far faster than you could imagine.

Those are the comics that you want to keep your eye on if you want to be prepared for Spider-Man: Brand New Day when it hits theaters on July 31. There are a whole lot of comics that this movie can draw inspiration from, and they all provide some incredible context and understanding for who Spider-Man is and what makes him so amazing. Some might even say spectacular.

What storyline do you hope is closest to the movie? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!