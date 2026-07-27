Marvel’s VisionQuest Reveals Shocking New Look for Ultron’s MCU Return, And It Backs Up Old Rumors

MCU fans currently have their sights set on Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is hitting theaters this week, and Avengers: Doomsday, which isn’t coming out until December but is still getting plenty of attention, especially because of its recently released trailer. However, in between those two releases is the arrival of a long-awaited TV series that will round out an ongoing trilogy of MCU shows. Namely, VisionQuest, the third in the trilogy of shows that began with WandaVision and was followed by Agatha All Along, will debut on October 14 on Disney+.

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The story is already confirmed to include the return of fan-favorite character Vision, following his brutal death in Avengers: Infinity War and then his complicated return in WandaVision as both a recreated version inside Wanda’s Hex and as the White Vision. Joining Vision is Wanda and Vision’s son, Tommy (although he has been reincarnated, just as Billy was), and Ultron, the fearsome villain from Avengers: Age of Ultron. In terms of the latter in particular, though, a new look at the show has suggested that a fan theory about the character’s return might be correct, and it will surely be controversial.

Ultron and the Other Robots Will Present as Humans in VisionQuest

News that Ultron would be involved in VisionQuest was immediately exciting for many fans, as the terrifying AI proved to be a popular villain in Age of Ultron, but he was defeated in that movie and then usurped by Thanos as the MCU’s Big Bad. Just given his nature as an AI, it was always possible for him to come back, and it makes perfect sense that this would happen in Vision’s show. Audiences were also no doubt excited to see James Spader return to the MCU screen, as he is a beloved actor.

Controversially, though, audiences will be getting a different version of James Spader as Ultron in VisionQuest than they might be expecting. That is, viewers will get to actually see the face of James Spader, not just hear his voice emanating from Ultron’s robot body. A sneak peek at New York Comic Con had already teased this change, and an announcement from Funko has just confirmed that Ultron, along with other robots, will present as human in VisionQuest and revealed what that will look like.

Take a look at the new VisionQuest Funko Pops! They go live at 9am PST.



Source @Funko pic.twitter.com/Fggqx8ahv5 — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) July 27, 2026

Potentially, this will not be the case throughout the entire show (although that’s possible), but either way, it does mark a massive shift for this character—one that may prove unpopular. In fact, the choice, when teased at NYCC, was already divisive among fans, and it gave way to a rumor that was equally controversial within the fanbase. Specifically, some suspect that, based on this change, VisionQuest may be in part (or primarily, even) focused on questions of personhood and identity.

This would honestly be in keeping with what we’ve seen from Vision’s story arc in the MCU thus far, although it seems that this more cerebral, existential angle for the show may not be what fans want; rather, it seems MCU viewers are hoping for action, especially when it comes to Ultron, and that may not be what is actually in store. Of course, confirmation that the robots will at least partially appear as human in VisionQuest isn’t cementing that this will be the story focus, but this Funko reveal has certainly given way to some concerns.

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