‘Avengers: Endgame’ Is the Perfect Way to Introduce X-Men and Fantastic Four Into the MCU

One of the biggest things that Marvel fans have been excited about since the impending Disney-Fox deal was little more than a possibility is the arrival of the X-Men into Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, with the deal expected to finalize later this month, that arrival may finally happen — and Avengers: Endgame would be the perfect place for it.

With Avengers: Endgame heading into theaters on April 26, there’s not enough time for the X-Men to have a real role in the eagerly-anticipated conclusion to the story begun with 2008’s Iron Man. When control of the X-Men transfers to Disney and, thus, to Marvel Studios, it’s likely that we’ll see the recasting and reimagining of some of those iconic characters — something that would take far longer than just a few weeks to put together. However, while we wouldn’t see the X-Men or another fan-favorite team, the Fantastic Four, in person, a post-credits name-drop or hint about the characters wouldn’t entirely be out of the question.

While Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has in the past asserted that he can’t really do anything with the Fox Marvel properties until he gets the all clear when the deal closes, that doesn’t necessarily mean that, as the Disney-Fox deal moved closer and closer to certainty while Endgame was being completed, mentions of the characters could have been added and simply put aside pending the deal’s actual completion date.

However, while Marvel Studios has the opportunity to redo all things X-Men and Fantastic Four, putting something at the end of Endgame would also allow for the existing Fox Marvel characters to come along without having to have any major changes. One of the major rumors about Endgame is that time travel will be a major component of how the heroes deal with Thanos and The Decimation event from Infinity War. As a result, the world will be a slightly different place at the end of Endgame, creating space for the existing X-Men universe to fit right in as-is as well as explain why the MCU heroes had no knowledge of them. It would be an easy way to have the X-Men and Fantastic Four have “always existed” in the MCU without having to fully reinvent the proverbial wheel.

Even if by some chance the Disney-Fox deal doesn’t close in time for the X-Men to introduced in Endgame, there is one thing fans can bank on: even the folks at Marvel Studios are excited bring the characters home.

“The truth is, I’m excited for all of them. I’m excited, and it’s not just the marquee names you know — there are hundreds of names on those documents, on those agreements,” a giddy Feige told MTV News at the Golden Globes when asked which currently Fox-controlled characters he’s most looking forward to integrating into the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“And the fact that Marvel is as close as we may ever get now to having access to all of the characters, is something I’ve been dreaming about for my almost 20 years at Marvel. And it’s very exciting.”

What do you think? Will we get a nod to the X-Men in an Endgame post-credits scene? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Captain Marvel releases March 8, followed by Avengers: Endgame April 26 and Spider-Man: Far From Home July 5.

