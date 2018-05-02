‘Avengers: Infinity War’ #1 Movie In The World TV Spot Released

Marvel Studios is riding high with the success of Avengers: Infinity War, and what better way to celebrate than with a new TV spot?

The spot kicks off with footage of Falcon literally flying high as the text #1 Movie In The World flashes upon the screen. That’s huge on its own, but the film has done far more than that. Still, before we get to all those accomplishments, we have to reflect on the greatness of Star-Lord’s ending quote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“That’s a 100% really good.”

Yeah, we really couldn’t have said it better ourselves. You can check out the new TV spot in the video above.

Avengers: Infinity War also surpassed Star Wars: The Force Awakens for the biggest box office opening weekend in history, bringing in $257,698,183 million. Thus far the film has raked in over $282 million domestically with a worldwide total of above $725 million. To put that into perspective, the film has only been in theaters 4 days…yep, 4 days.

Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige has said before that the Star Wars franchise directly inspires the approach to Marvel films.

“One of the great things about Star Wars and one thing that I think is great about the Marvel characters from the comics and what we try to emulate in the movies is if you’re the kind of person that wants to go see it on opening weekend, our job is to make sure you have a great time,” Feige said. “If you want to see it a second time, our job is to make sure there’s more there. Third, fourth, fifth time, still more there. And even the deeper you go, there’ll be things to reward you. And I learned that directly from Star Wars and from those West End Sourcebooks.”

It seems fans around the world are very much embracing that philosophy, and it only means the skies the limit for Infinity War.

