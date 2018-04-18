Go See ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ With ‘Thanos’ and ‘Avengers’ Writers

What could be better than going to the theaters to see the Avengers take on Thanos in a showdown for the entire universe? How about seeing it with the writers who bring those characters to life each and every month?

Marvel Comics writers Jim Zub (Avengers) and Donny Cates (Thanos) are currently auctioning off a ticket to Avengers: Infinity War on opening night. The winner of this auction will get the chance to see the movie alongside these popular creators, and they’ll know that they’re helping a cause that’s very important to the comics community.

100 percent of the proceeds from this auction will go to the Hero Initiative. If you’re not familiar with the organization, Hero Initiative “provides a safety net for current and former comic creators in need. The Hero Initiative is dedicated to helping creators with emergency medical aid, financial support for essentials of life, and entree back into paying work.”

The auction is currently taking place on eBay, and you can click here to head over and put in your bid, if you’re interested. The screening with Cates and Zub will take place on Friday, April 27 at 9:55pm at the Scotiabank Chinook theaters in Calgary, Alberta. If you end up with the winning bid, you’ll be given a number to connect with the writing duo in order to work out the details of the evening.

Jim Zub is writing the current arcs of Avengers and Champions for Marvel Comics, having penned The Uncanny Avengers and Thunderbolts series in the past. Donny Cates is a newcomer to Marvel, but has already turned in popular runs of Thanos and Doctor Strange. The writer will be taking on a bunch of new series for Marvel this summer, including Cosmic Ghost Rider, Venom, and Death of The Inhumans.

Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters on April 27, one week earlier than its original release date of May 4. Marvel will follow-up the blockbuster with Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019. The studio’s latest film, Black Panther, is still playing in theaters.