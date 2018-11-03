‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Benedict Cumberbatch Is Excited Doctor Strange Is on a Ziploc Bag

Benedict Cumberbatch is excited to see his Marvel character, Doctor Strange, on, of all places, a Ziploc bag.

On an episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Cumberbatch seemed surprised to hear Fallon says that he’d seen Strange on children’s backpacks.

“I’m really glad about this,” Cumberbatch said, “because every time I see a school kid with a lunch box or a backpack, I’m going, ‘Where is Doctor Strange?’ You know, it’s like the Hulk and Spidey and Thor. Come on, enough with the green guy.”

That’s when Cumberbatch noted that his Doctor Strange was used on a Ziploc bag. Fallon had a picture of the bag on hand and Cumberbatch made an interesting observation.

“It’s good but, here it literally looks like I’m shooting fire out of my ass,” Cumberbatch said. “Maybe that’s why I’m dust. It’s like a food hygiene warning. Ziploc your food otherwise this could happen to you.”

Cumberbatch also spoke more generally about his experience being part of Avengers: Infinity War.

“It’s amazing,” Cumberbatch said. “It’s ludicrous. It just gets sort of giddy and unreal, to be honest…I mean, just being part of that franchise is a kick, let alone the people I got to have screen time with and the story that I was sort of part of. I mean, it was really extraordinary to do and even more weird and wonderful to see it roll out and get that kind of reception.”

Cumberbatch nimbly dodged questions about Doctor Strange in Avengers 4 but has in the past shown excitement over the next Avengers movie.

“I was thrilled. Thrilled, thrilled, thrilled and thrilled with the pitch for the second film. And thrilled by the ingenuity of the whole thing,” Cumberbatch said previously. “And to be in an audience and experience that was something else. I’ve been part of Sherlock, with a very famous cliffhanger. It’s a very brave thing for movies that are that big, bold and colorful.”

Similarly, he’s implied that he couldn’t be kept away from returning as Doctor Strange in another film.

“Oh, Strange? Just try to stop me,” Cumberbatch teased. “That’s all kind of lined up as far as I’m aware, but who knows? I mean, you know, the problem is, how does he get out of where he’s at. But that’s the only thing. I’m bits of dust at the moment as far as I understand. So you really have to ask (Marvel Studios president) Kevin Feige. But as far as wanting to do it, yeah, I would love to go back into that role.”

Avengers 4 opens on May 3, 2019.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.