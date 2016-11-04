Benedict Wong Confirms Wong’s Current Location After 'Avengers: Infinity War' Snap

The final sequence in Avengers: Infinity War depicted Thanos enacting his master plan of eradicating half of the living universe with the help of the Infinity Gauntlet, forcing audiences to witness many beloved heroes turn to dust. The devastation was widespread, yet the film didn't show every character in the MCU's fate, leaving us to wonder who survived and what they were doing. Early in the film, Wong absolved himself from a battle, never to be seen again. During a recent Reddit AMA, actor Benedict Wong confirmed not only his character's fate, but also shared where Wong has been since the snap.

One fan asked the actor if he felt as though Wong should become the Sorcerer Supreme, given Stephen Strange's death in Infinity War, with Wong revealing, "Why not! He's currently guarding The Sanctum."

Wong's exit in Infinity War left fans to wonder if he would be appearing in Endgame and, while he might not have a substantial role in the new film, we at least know what he's been doing since his disappearance. The recent reveal of the film's poster did include Wong's name in the credits, seemingly hinting that he could be a major player in the new film. The character has yet to appear in any footage promoting the new film, but the marketing campaign has attempted to keep as many secrets as possible about the narrative.

Even if Wong doesn't play a major part of Endgame, we will likely get to see more of the character in the Doctor Strange sequel.

The Avengers: Endgame synopsis is as follows:

"After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos' actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store."

Avengers: Endgame lands in theaters on April 26th.

