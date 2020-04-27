Best Tweets from Quarantine Watch Party of Avengers: Infinity War
Avengers: Infinity War’s Quarantine Watch Party had some magnificent tweets to go along with it. Comicbook.com enlisted writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely to share their insight and it was nothing short of amazing. There were behind the scenes photos, explanations of their favorite scenes and lines, and just general zaniness that had MCU fans drooling all over the platform. You knew that the one-year anniversary of Avengers: Endgame was going to be special and the writers brought their A-game on Twitter, By the end of the night, people were wanting to launch right into Endgame. But, that will have to wait until tomorrow.
As soon as the Watch Party began, the gems just started flowing and didn’t stop. Markus and McFeely dropped a never-before-seen photo of the fan-favorite version of Doctor Strange’s rescue. The Doc and Tony Stark switch power sets in that deleted scene. Iron Man rocking the Cloak of Levitation and Strange in the armor is something people just can’t shake.. Fans also got a look at the “fake gauntlet” from Age of Ultron’s teaser and an explanation of what was up with that whole business. We also can’t forget to mention the Nova plot points that were supposed to be near the beginning of the film.
Monday night should provide more bombshells as the Russo Brothers are in the house for the Avengers: Endgame Quarantine Watch Party. Markus and McFeely will also be in the house for Monday’s festivities as well. Comicbook.com's own Brandon Davis has the details below:
How does Quarantine Watch Party work? It's easy! At 7pm ET on April 26, everybody who wishes to attend the Quarantine Watch Party events presses play on their respective editions of Avengers: Endgame -- be it a digital download, a 4K or blu-ray copy, or a Disney+ stream. Then, viewers hop on Instagram or Twitter and post using #QuarantineWatchParty and #AvengersEndgame with their thoughts, jokes, debates and photos showing off their at-home theater set ups!
Late to the Party? That's okay! With the film starting at 7pm ET on the dot, it is easy to join the Quarantine Watch Party late in the game. Fast forward 15 minutes and press play at 7:15pm ET, or get a later start by jumping to the 30:00 mark of the movie and press play at 7:30pm ET, and so on until you are caught up for the best live experience with everyone else!
Are you excited about Endgame tomorrow? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the best responses below:
Tweet of the night
So, there were other versions of this rescue. Some were just too awesome (and long) to keep. But still, one can dream... #Infinitywar #QuarantineWatchParty -SM pic.twitter.com/ZToVfWpnHg— ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 27, 2020
Well, now we know what to call this duo!
Iron Strange! And Doctor...Man? https://t.co/KAoG9ByVFT— ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 27, 2020
Who is cutting Onions???
Yes. Because we all love these characters. It's why these movies work. It's one of the reasons that they're, you know, cinema. -CM #Infinitywar #QuarantineWatchParty https://t.co/h0SO3yWZkz— ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 27, 2020
This is a BAR
Said it before, but the sadness you're feeling is as much from the reaction of those who remain behind as it is for the loss of the heroes who go. #InfinityWar #QuarantineWatchParty - SM— ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 27, 2020
Man, WHAT????
I believe there is an existing myth of a gauntlet that could unify the stones. Hence the fake one in Odin's vault, and Thanos wearing this fashionable "practice gauntlet." When he needed a real one, he went to Eitri. Who also provided a handy carrying case. https://t.co/Zlg87RjHtL pic.twitter.com/0OgxbCEWo8— ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 27, 2020
That's a LOT of styrofoam
The key to blockbuster filmmaking? Styrofoam. -CM #Infinitywar #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/LjKQOHs9w4— ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 27, 2020
Nova could have been here...I need a moment
It was an early idea, but we just reached a critical mass of new characters, and after we got rid of the Xandar sequence, it didn't make much sense. -CM #Infinitywar #QuarantineWatchParty https://t.co/vuaq4kyt3C— ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 27, 2020
Red Skull knocked everyone's socks off
Bringing him back was the whole reason I agreed to do this movie. Well, that and all the other reasons. But to get a chance to bring back the bad guy from our first Marvel movie and use him in the wrap-up was too satisfying not to do. -CM #Infinitywar #QuarantineWatchParty https://t.co/FGFargZB1o— ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 27, 2020
Groot!
I remember being delighted when we realized where Stormbringer's handle was going to come from. It's character crossover for a real plot reason. And for the rest of his career, Thor will be waving Groot's arm around. -CM #Infinitywar #QuarantineWatchParty— ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 27, 2020
Mad creepy
You find the strangest things on set. -CM #Infinitywar #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/FpSNv9aLDW— ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 27, 2020
GOAT Talk
All hail Dan Deleeuw. -CM #Infinitywar #QuarantineWatchParty https://t.co/WSZGT36CFJ— ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 27, 2020
Somebody had to let James Gunn know
Mr. Feige, but it's not like he wasn't consulted. #Infinitywar #QuarantineWatchParty -SM https://t.co/NXJQUi68iT— ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 27, 2020
Respect.
Believe so. #InfinityWar #QuarantineWatchParty - SM https://t.co/inP600YW9W— ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 27, 2020
Thanos really won...
But, really, we always wanted to show the truth of what happened, not a cliffhanger. Thanos won. -CM #Infinitywar #QuarantineWatchParty https://t.co/nEz5YVLHLZ— ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 27, 2020
Thanos is the Hero here
End of Act Two is usually when the worst thing happens to your main character. And that's the case here. But clearly...it's complicated, since Thanos is the main character. #Infinitywar #QuarantineWatchParty -SM— ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 27, 2020
How strange
Some days on set are very strange... -CM #Infinitywar #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/s5zn3xW0Se— ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 27, 2020
This makes all the sense
We may have seen Star Wars at some point in our youths. -CM #Infinitywar #QuarantineWatchParty https://t.co/sxd2e0SnVA— ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 27, 2020
DOOM
We always wanted to start the movie with a sense of impending doom. Actually, that's pretty much how I start every day. -CM #Infinitywar #QuarantineWatchParty— ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 26, 2020
It just got real.
I think it was when we realized the movie would open with the death of Loki that the real tone of things became clear. No one was safe, changes were real, Thanos would wreak genuine havoc on the MCU.— ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 26, 2020
Look away Hulk and Black Widow shippers!
Wrote it. Shot it. Got cut. As did anything that wasn't on the stone plot. #Infinitywar #QuarantineWatchParty -SM https://t.co/loeVvNe7uG— Markus & McFeely on CB (@ComicBook) April 26, 2020
Tough scene
This park scene was originally much longer, and included such notable actors as Jon Favreau and Joe Russo. -CM #Infinitywar #QuarantineWatchParty— ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 26, 2020
Stark and Strange
The sheer ego war of it. First, we tried to mine their differences, but it was when we realized it was a "Frazier and Niles" situation, where one was a magnified version of the other, that it began to be fun. -CM #Infinitywar #QuarantineWatchParty https://t.co/zrKofN9Gr0— ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 26, 2020
We can buff that out!
We may have slightly dented Atlanta during the filming of this sequence. -CM #Infinitywar #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/Z6bF5O6kVN— ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 26, 2020
They exist!!!
Definitely still a thing. -CM #Infinitywar #QuarantineWatchParty https://t.co/V7GKMmca9G pic.twitter.com/E4FCM5eCDW— ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 26, 2020
Just a little huge
We may also have dented Edinburgh. -CM #Infinitywar #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/byuKUZQ0Gm— ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 26, 2020
This would have been WILD
This whole sequence once took place in Paris, where they were attacked by a swarm of Outriders. Things change. -CM #Infinitywar #QuarantineWatchParty https://t.co/9Erkm7hBsS— ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 26, 2020
B A L A N C E
Yes, but also no. It's the core of Thanos' philosophy. -CM #Infinitywar #QuarantineWatchParty https://t.co/6LuKfbmffk— ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 26, 2020
Nice detail
Cubed Drax and Ribboned Gamora are straight out of Jim Starlin's original comic. -CM #Infinitywar #QuarantineWatchParty— ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 26, 2020
So much firepower
So much firepower. I mean, how does Hurt not forget his lines? #Infinitywar #QuarantineWatchParty -SM https://t.co/3WQ9FVGjvB— ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 26, 2020
What could have been...
I believe so. Why that didn't happen is one of life's great mysteries. -CM #Infinitywar #QuarantineWatchParty https://t.co/9fysdzh6P3— Markus & McFeely on CB (@ComicBook) April 26, 2020
Teamwork with Taika Waititi
Well, we certainly asked them to include a tag where Thanos' ship arrives. But other than that, as you can tell, that's a very Taika movie. -SM https://t.co/zbTdfA4d3G— ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 26, 2020
