Best Tweets from Quarantine Watch Party of Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Infinity War’s Quarantine Watch Party had some magnificent tweets to go along with it. Comicbook.com enlisted writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely to share their insight and it was nothing short of amazing. There were behind the scenes photos, explanations of their favorite scenes and lines, and just general zaniness that had MCU fans drooling all over the platform. You knew that the one-year anniversary of Avengers: Endgame was going to be special and the writers brought their A-game on Twitter, By the end of the night, people were wanting to launch right into Endgame. But, that will have to wait until tomorrow.

As soon as the Watch Party began, the gems just started flowing and didn’t stop. Markus and McFeely dropped a never-before-seen photo of the fan-favorite version of Doctor Strange’s rescue. The Doc and Tony Stark switch power sets in that deleted scene. Iron Man rocking the Cloak of Levitation and Strange in the armor is something people just can’t shake.. Fans also got a look at the “fake gauntlet” from Age of Ultron’s teaser and an explanation of what was up with that whole business. We also can’t forget to mention the Nova plot points that were supposed to be near the beginning of the film.

Monday night should provide more bombshells as the Russo Brothers are in the house for the Avengers: Endgame Quarantine Watch Party. Markus and McFeely will also be in the house for Monday’s festivities as well. Comicbook.com's own Brandon Davis has the details below:

How does Quarantine Watch Party work? It's easy! At 7pm ET on April 26, everybody who wishes to attend the Quarantine Watch Party events presses play on their respective editions of Avengers: Endgame -- be it a digital download, a 4K or blu-ray copy, or a Disney+ stream. Then, viewers hop on Instagram or Twitter and post using #QuarantineWatchParty and #AvengersEndgame with their thoughts, jokes, debates and photos showing off their at-home theater set ups!

Late to the Party? That's okay! With the film starting at 7pm ET on the dot, it is easy to join the Quarantine Watch Party late in the game. Fast forward 15 minutes and press play at 7:15pm ET, or get a later start by jumping to the 30:00 mark of the movie and press play at 7:30pm ET, and so on until you are caught up for the best live experience with everyone else!

Avengers: Infinity War is coming to Disney+ on June 25 and you can watch Avengers: Endgame now on Disney+ by clicking here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Are you excited about Endgame tomorrow? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the best responses below: