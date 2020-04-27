Avengers: Infinity Writers Reveal First Photo of Doctor Strange in Iron Man Armor

✖

We've seen the concept art behind Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) switching armors. Now, thanks to Avengers: Infinity War screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely participating in ComicBook.com's Infinity War #QuarantineWatchParty, we've now got a behind-the-scenes snapshot of the switcheroo. Epic doesn't begin to say the costume switch and you can see the snapshot in its entirety below.

The scene in question would have taken place when Iron Man and Spider-Man (Tom Holland) rescue Strange from the grasp's of Ebony Maw's Q-Ship. "So, there were other versions of this rescue," McFeely said on Twitter Sunday evening. "Some were just too awesome (and long) to keep. But still, one can dream..."

So, there were other versions of this rescue. Some were just too awesome (and long) to keep. But still, one can dream... #Infinitywar #QuarantineWatchParty -SM pic.twitter.com/ZToVfWpnHg — Markus & McFeely on CB (@ComicBook) April 27, 2020

The concept art was first revealed in Avengers: Endgame — The Art of the Movie last year, as Strange donned the Iron Man armor while Tony Stark floated about in the Sorcerer Supreme's Cloak of Levitation. Additional pieces of concept art were released this February after Marvel Studios visual development artist Phil Saunders uploaded more shots to his Instagram profile.

Avengers: Infinity War is coming to Disney+ on June 25th while Avengers: Endgame can be streamed there now.

