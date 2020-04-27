Avengers: Infinity War Writers Explain How the Age of Ultron Post-Credits Scene Didn't Include the Real Gauntlet

✖

Though Thanos (Josh Brolin) wasn't necessarily a major presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe until the events of Avengers: Infinity War, the character had been teased since the events of The Avengers. After a brief cameo there, the Mad Titan didn't show up next until a post-credits stinger in Avengers: Age of Ultron, where he first donned the Infinity Gauntlet on-screen for the first time — or so we thought. With the MCU comes the continuity fiends that analyze every frame of every property, leading some to raise questions about the Age of Ultron post-credits scene and an item that's been displayed in Odin's (Anthony Hopkins) vault in the Thor franchise.

You see, the Infinity Gauntlet used in Infinity War wasn't made until shortly before the events of the feature by the blacksmith Eitri on Nidavellir. If that's the case, what's the deal with the copies of the item in the movies prior? According to Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, those were simply replicas forged based on the inter-galactic legend of an item existing that could wield on six Infinity Stones; think of those copies as being collector's item of sorts.

"I believe there is an existing myth of a gauntlet that could unify the stones," the writers wrote as they took over ComicBook.com's Twitter for an Infinity War #QuarantineWatchParty. " Hence the fake one in Odin's vault, and Thanos wearing this fashionable "practice gauntlet." When he needed a real one, he went to Eitri. Who also provided a handy carrying case."

The explanation is easy enough to follow, right? The matter is settled and we no longer need to speculate, even though the next MCU flick doesn't come out until November.

Avengers: Infinity War is coming to Disney+ on June 25th while Avengers: Endgame can be streamed there now.

