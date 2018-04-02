New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Promo Art Unites Thor And The Guardians Of The Galaxy

The release of Avengers: Infinity War is only weeks away, with one of the biggest questions about the massive team-up centering around how all the heroes cross paths with one another. The first official clip released of the film featured Thor meeting the Guardians of the Galaxy, which would explain why a new billboard has emerged depicting the meet-up, as seen in the photo below.

Audiences witnessed that the Bifrost Bridge could accidentally result in a traveler hoping to go from one dimension to another getting kicked into various corners of outer space in Thor: Ragnarok. In that film, Thor was kicked out of the portal, landing in a wormhole that dumped him on Sakaar. An event such as this could put Thor and the Guardians on a collision course with one another, with Thor enlisting the Guardians to help take him to his allies on earth.

In addition to these new elements of the Bifrost Bridge, Ragnarok also brought with it a new tone for Thor, with the film leaning far more into the comedic elements of the character. When heading into Infinity War, star Chris Hemsworth was apprehensive about how his character would be depicted by co-directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

“I came into this and called Joe and Anthony and said, ‘Look, don’t write me the old Thor, we’ve got a new Thor now,’” Hemsworth told New.com.au. The directors teased to the actor that their version of the character would be an all-new iteration of the Avenger, to which Hemsworth explained, “I was like ‘no, no, no’ and I was really protective of what I’d created with [Thor: Ragnarok director] Taika [Waititi].”

With the Asgardian facing off against the biggest threat the Marvel Cinematic Universe has seen, the directors were able to explain the organic shift in Thor’s personality.

“They then said, ‘No this is a whole different thing; Thor’s never faced something like this, never been a part of this large and ensemble,’” Hemsworth noted. “I think for our characters it was difficult but for me a hugely exciting adventure.”

Fans will see the heroes of the MCU unite in Avengers: Infinity War, landing in theaters on April 27th.

Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

