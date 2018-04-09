Sebastian Stan Wants To Be In A Black Widow Movie

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters in only a few weeks, which promises to be the biggest collision of superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe yet. While some fans may be focused on the upcoming adventure, some of the series’ stars are already focusing on the future, wondering what heroes could potentially get their own solo outing. As rumors about a solo Black Widow film emerge, Sebastian Stan confirms he would “absolutely” be interested in joining the spy on her covert activities.

“They have a very nice history in my opinion. It’s very intricate,” Stan shared with BadTaste. “He was a teacher to her [in the comics]. It’s all set during a specific, interesting time. The Cold War. It’s all very … spy, thrillerish, noirish story … it would be very interesting to explore that on film. I would love if they do that. You know, I hope. Maybe they will.”

Many theories have emerged about Scarlett Johansson‘s character finally getting her own movie, with no solid details hinting at when the film would take place. With the upcoming Captain Marvel being set during the ’90s, some rumors posit that a Black Widow film would depict her early induction into the spy world.

Were Stan’s character to be featured in a Black Widow film, he knows how much interaction the two characters would have, something he says is only somewhat teased in Avengers: Infinity War.

“Yeah, there is. It’s so much … I think that [there is] a scene between Black Widow and the Winter Soldier,” Stan said of the characters’ interactions in the film. “There are other pressing issues to deal with. But it’s nice to have that there. It’s a great opportunity that one day we might explore. It depends on how they feel.”

As for whether Stan is ready to explore that relationship with Black Widow, the actor confessed, “Yeah, absolutely! Of course! I mean, anytime I’m ready.”

Johansson herself has also expressed interest in starring in a solo Black Widow movie, but the film is currently nothing more than a concept that has yet to be confirmed.

You can see Black Widow and Winter Soldier in Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th.

Black Panther is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

