‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Blu-Ray Spelling Error Spotted by Marvel Fans

The heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe may have a lot of super powers among them, but it would appear that proofreading might not be one. Marvel fans have spotted a spelling error on the cover of the Blu-Ray release of Avengers: Infinity War.

Over on Reddit‘s Marvel Studios sub, user “-KD6-3-7” shared a photo of the Blu-Ray case to Infinity War featuring a simple spelling error in one of the review quotes featured. You can check it out in the photo below to see if you can spot the error yourself.

The error is in the quote in the top right corner of the case as well as on the case’s sleeve as well, with “though” used instead of “through” in Empire’s review of the film. While it’s interesting that the typo appears twice, comments to the post also revealed that it’s not the only quote being used on cases for the film’s home release. Some users noted that their copy of Infinity War didn’t have the Empire quote at all, with some reporting an “epic event” quote or “spectacular” on their copy.

While spotting the error was disappointing for some fans, it’s fortunately not an error that had an impact on the film itself nor is it one that will dampen fan enjoyment. The home release of Infinity War, if anything, may be more enjoyable for fans of the film as it includes a number of special features including deleted scenes that didn’t quite make it to the film.

“There’s a Guardians scene that’s on the DVD that was very hard to cut because it’s so entertaining – but we just didn’t need it for the thrust of the film at that moment,” Anthony Russo shared with Cinema Blend when asked the most difficult scene to cut.

The scene depicts how the Guardians got from Knowhere to Titan following Thanos kidnapping Gamora, with the reason it was so hard to cut likely being that it served a narrative purpose while also offering some humor after the tragic encounter. It’s a scene the Russo brothers discussed earlier this year as being designed to endear the audience to the characters.

“I think there’s one really funny Guardians scene that didn’t make the cut,” Joe shared with Entertainment Weekly. “Everything else was just sort of little loose ends here and there … [The Guardians scene is] just more of a straight-up comedic scene.”

“It’s a scene where they’re sort of stuck,” added Anthony. “There’s a point in the movie where they’re stuck without knowing what to do. And it was just this absurd scene of the Guardians not knowing where to go. And it was really fun, and it was very endearing to us. But because the movie is so big and so propulsive, it just wasn’t quite pushing us where we needed to go.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Ant-Man and the Wasp is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.