‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Passes ‘Age of Ultron’ and ‘Star Wars’ at All-Time Domestic Box Office

The train keeps on rolling, as Avengers: Infinity War continues to smash box office records and secure its legacy in the annals of cinematic history! This latest update comes as Infinity War passes two other highly successful movies in domestic earnings – including its own predecessor!

#AvengersInfinityWar will cross $1.2B #boxoffice today. MON added another $31.2M worldwide putting new totals at $461.4M domestic (passing #Avengers Ultron), $737.5M intl and $1.199B global. Massive China debut just days away as #InfinityWar may soar to $1.6B+ by SUN. — Gitesh Pandya (@GiteshPandya) May 8, 2018



As you can see, Avengers: Infinity War‘s $461M domestic earnings are now greater than both Avengers: Age of Ultron ($459M) and Star Wars: A New Hope ($460M). While the Star Wars one is to be expected, given how crazy movie prices are these days, and how big “event blockbusters” are to the global audience, it’s good to know that Marvel Studios is only getting better with time, with Avengers 3 earning more than Avengers 2.

With every day that passes, the question of whether Avengers: Infinity War will reach $2B gets closer to an answer. The film is officially the fastest to reach the $1B mark, and it seems like it’s legs could carry it to well over the $2B mark, before or right around the time that Deadpool 2 hits theaters on May 18th.

Indeed, Marvel Studios’ big crossover event film is making a huge dent in the cultural landscape. The tragic ending to the film has sparked serious discussion and debate, as well as generating all sorts of memes and mashups. Thanos has become a cultural icon (and sex symbol, for whatever reason…), and has even spread from the confines of Infinity War to invade the popular game Fortnite. Needless to say, questions about Avengers 4 are now flooding the Internet, and you can join that discussion right HERE.

Avengers: Infinity War is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.