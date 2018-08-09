‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Sebastian Stan Advises Sad Fans & Condones Fan-Fic

Fandom is something that never stops evolving, and all its defenses were tested earlier this year by Marvel Studios. Avengers: Infinity War broke millions of hearts with its ending, leaving fans desperate for answers. And, thanks to one MCU star, one of fandom’s best coping mechanisms is being shopped as a possible treatment.

Yeah, that’s right. The power of fan-fiction is real, and Sebastian Stan is ready to prescribe it to fans.

Recently, the actor sat down with Earth’s Mightiest Show to talk all things MCU and Bucky Barnes. Stan was asked what kind of advice he has for fans who haven’t recovered from Bucky’s fate in Avengers: Infinity War, and he recommended they put their feelings down on paper.

“It is hard, and I feel like — you know, write down your feelings. You should write down the stories you want to see. Write down what you want to have happen with your favorite characters,” Stan said.

When the actor was asked dead-on about whether he was advocating fan-fic, Stan was nonplussed.

“Yeah, why not? I think that would be a good way to deal with it. And then you might actually maybe have it come true, I don’t know. Never say never, right? It’s possible.”

Of course, fans around the world have jumped on that advice already. On fan-fic sites like Archive of Our Own, stories involving Bucky are easy to find. Not only is Marvel the site’s largest category, but there are nearly 70,000 stories just about the Winter Soldier. So, who wants to bet on whether one of these stories nailed how Avengers 4 will really go down?

