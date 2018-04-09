‘Avengers: Infinity War’ – Sebastian Stan Reveals How Bucky Fits In With The Avengers

To say Bucky Barnes has had a rough life is to put things lightly. The boy lucked out when he met Steve Rogers as a kid, but things soured when World War II, the Soviets, and Hyrda got in his way. These days, Bucky is finally recuperating in Wakanda, but the day is coming where he’ll need to work alongside the Avengers. However, Sebastian Stan doesn’t see the hero being a fully integrated member of the superhero squad.

So, if you were hoping Bucky would become a card-carrying member of the Avengers, think again.

Recently, the stars of the third Avengers film began gathering around the world for the feature’s various press stops. Stan hit London alongside co-stars such as Tom Holland to hype the debut of Avengers: Infinity War, and it was there the actor detailed how Bucky fits in with the Avengers in a post-Civil War world.

“I would say at this point he’s just trying to find his alliances again. He’s finally just got a break, you know? He’s finally been embraced in a whole new world and being looked after — sort of developing trust with people,” the actor said (via Hey U Guys).

“There’s obviously a huge thing coming, a huge threat coming requiring his help so he wants to gain that trust and maintain it. So, he’s just along for the ride right now.”

Fans cannot say they are too surprised by Bucky’s mental state these days. By the end of Captain America: Civil War, the former assassin was looking to get a new start and chose to reenter cryo until his triggers could be addressed. There’s little doubt Wakanda helped the hero out with its unprecedented technology, and Black Panther showed Bucky had foregone hibernation as of late. Bucky seems to be in a better place these days, and he’s willing to get on the battlefield if it means saving the world from Thanos, and he’ll prove to the Avengers he is the hero Steve Rogers knows him to be.

Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27th. Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.