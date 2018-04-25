‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Star Chris Evans on Captain America Return: “We’ll See”

Appearing on ABC’s Good Morning America Monday, Avengers: Infinity War star Chris Evans said of a possible post-Avengers 4 return: “We’ll see.”

“You made some headlines recently, you said you were done playing Captain America,” host Michael Strahan said.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Well, the contract is done. A lot of our contracts are through,” Evans said, pointing to Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. and Thor star Chris Hemsworth.

“Myself, Downey, Hemsworth, we all kind of started roughly at the same time, and I think we all, through Avengers 4, kind of wrap it up,” Evans explained. “So at this point, I don’t know what’s next, but yeah, by 2019, that’s it.”

“We hope that’s not it,” Strahan said, adding, “we hope there’s more.”

“We’ll see, we’ll see,” Evans said.

The Infinity War sequel is already an an addendum to Evans’ Marvel Studios contract, with the star saying “it made sense” to add Avengers 4 because “it’s going to wrap everything up.”

“I had six films in my Marvel contract, so I could have said after the third Avengers I was done, but they wanted to make the third and fourth Avengers films as a two-parter,” Evans told The Telegraph. “They said they had so many other characters to fit in – Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Ant-Man – and couldn’t get them all into one movie.”

Founding Avengers Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), and Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) all have completed their original deals with the upcoming Avengers 4.

Hemsworth, having found renewed interest in the Asgardian Avenger after his revamp in Thor: Ragnarok, wants to stay on, Johansson is attached to head a Black Widow solo, and Downey is unsure about his Iron Man future.

Evans isn’t committed to either a return or an exit, likely tied to either answer serving as a spoiler for Infinity War or Avengers 4.

“It’s really not up to me. My contract is up. I’m not going to sit here and say, ‘No more,’” he told Collider. “I think Hugh Jackman has made 47 Wolverine movies, and they somehow keep getting better. It’s a character I love, and [Marvel Studios is] a factory that really knows what they’re doing.”

“The system is sound, over there,” Evans added. “They make great movies. If they weren’t kicking out quality, I’d have a different opinion. But, everything Marvel does seems to be cinema gold.”

Avengers: Infinity War opens Thursday, April 26th, with a full release Friday, April 27th.