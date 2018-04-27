‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Cast Spoils After The Credits Scene And More

The stars of Avengers: Infinity War appeared on Conan to dish the Marvel blockbuster’s biggest secrets.

“I gotta ask spoiler questions,” red-haired funnyman Conan O’Brien says. “You can answer, we’ll bleep them out. Where’s the Soul Stone?”

“In ———,” says Falcon star Anthony Mackie.

“Is —— in the movie?”

“Nope,” says Thor star Chris Hemsworth. “Not at all,” adds Okoye star Danai Gurira.

“What are the after credits scenes?”

“See, that’s a spoiler,” Mackie says.

“Is there any full frontal Hulk nudity?” O’Brien asks.

“He has some ———, I think,” answers Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson.

The stars first saw the movie in its entirety Monday at its world premiere at the El Capitan in Los Angeles, California, after a lengthy hush campaign intended to conceal Infinity War‘s biggest shockers.

Marvel Studios and directors Anthony and Joe Russo even distributed fake scripts to its sprawling cast of stars, who didn’t learn of its biggest twists until they saw the movie — indicative of just how clandestine the entire production actually was.

“We can divulge nothing at this point. We worked really hard to protect the secrets of the movie because this is the end of 10 years of storytelling and I think a lot of people [have] emotionally invested quite a bit into the Marvel Universe so we want to make sure they have the best experience they can have when they go in to see the movie,” Joe Russo told Kinowetter.

The directing duo even issued a sincere letter penned to fans, asking moviegoers to withhold secrets so as to not ruin the movie for others. Disney’s social media accounts have since adopted the “Thanos Demands Your Silence” hashtag, in full effect today as Infinity War rolls out in theaters across the country.

“Everyone involved with the film has worked incredibly hard for the past two years maintaining the highest level of secrecy. Only a handful of people know the film’s true plot,” the brothers wrote.

“We’re asking that when you see Infinity War, in the coming months, that you maintain the same level of secrecy so that all fans can have an equal experience when they watch it for the first time. Don’t spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing.