Avengers: Infinity War Promo Art Shows Best Look at Black Order and More

Avengers: Infinity War is revealing more details by the day, as we come down the final stretch to the movie’s release date. Yet while it’s understandable that fans would be on total media blackout of trailers, TV spots, and spoilery articles at this point, today we actually have some new interesting and insightful new material from Avengers: Infinity War that is not only safe to look at – but is totally worth your while.

Scroll below for some new Infinity War promo artwork that reveals more detailed looks at new characters like villain team The Black Order, as well as the new looks our favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes. So feel free to scroll the new artwork and take in on the details, without fear of ruining the movie for yourself!

The Infinity Gauntlet

The first thing to look at is the main MacGuffin of this Infinity War movie, the Infinity Gauntlet! Marvel fans have been pouring over theories on how each Infinity Stone ends up in Thanos’ possession, and this promo pic featuring all six stones, their colors, and positions in the Gauntlet will spark a whole new round of conversation.

Thanos

Josh Brolin is about to take over the Marvel movie universe in a big way, playing the villain of Avengers: Infinity War AND fan-fav hero, Cable, in Deadpool 2. Here we don’t see Thanos’ armor, but the completed Infinity Gauntlet is an ominous sign, for sure.

Corvus Glaive

Thanos’ prime general wields a scythe that allows him to cut through anything, and remain invincible while he’s holding it. That’s all going to be a major problem for Vision, when Corvus comes for his Mind Stone.

Proxima Midnight

Corvus Glaive’s wife also wields a deadly weapon: a spear whose blade(s) are forged from a star, able to pierce anything and follow their victims like homing missiles. That spells more trouble for Vision when Proxima joins Corvus in the hunt for the Mind Stone.

Ebony Maw

Thanos’ master of whisperers is able to travel through shadows and manipulate minds, bending people’s will to Thanos’ bidding. Maw will be the one who takes on Doctor Strange and tortures him, trying to secure the Time Stone.

Cull Obsidian

This Hulk-like bruiser is The Black Order’s muscle, who will be sent down to NYC to attack the Sanctum Sanctorum with Ebony Maw, trying to secure Doctor Strange’s Time Stone.

Outriders

The Outriders are an alien race bred for one purpose: to infiltrate the enemy, gather intel, and attack with ruthless precision and savagery. In Infinity War, the Outriders will be the grunts Thanos uses to attack Wakanda.

Captain America

Chris Evans will mix the old and the new for this latest iteration of the Captain America costume. He’ll also get a shield upgrade, courtesy of the Wakandans.

Iron Man

Iron Man’s new armor will be based on the Bleeding Edge / Model Prime armors from the comics. That will allow Tony Stark to use skin-like nanotech to mentally control the armor to form whatever weapons/tools Tony needs. It still might not be enough to take on Thanos, though.

Hulk

Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner / Hulk story continues when the hero is literally hurdled through space, back to Earth. Before risking a Hulk transformation and more lost time, Banner will first try to fight using a different method…

Hulkbuster

It’s expected that Bruce Banner will first try to suit up in the Hulkbuster armor to defend Vision’s Mind Stone in Wakanda, but trailer footage of the armor being swarmed by Outriders suggests that Banner will have to Hulk his way out of that tin can.

Thor

Chris Hemsworth’s Thor will have a rough start to Avengers: Infinity War, as the spaceship carrying Thor, Loki, Hulk, and the last Asgardians will be ravaged by Thanos and The Black Order, with heavy casualties. To retaliate, Thor will team with Rocket and Groot from the Guardians of the Galaxy, for a mission to get himself a new mystic weapon to replace Mjolnir.

Black Widow

Little is known about Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow in the film, other than she’s running with Cap’s Secret Avengers team, will be fighting for Wakanda, and now has blonde hair.

Spider-Man

Spider-Man will be just trying to live life as a high school kid and moonlight superhero – until The Black Order invades NYC. That will force Peter Parker into a much bigger conflict than he ever expected.

Black Panther

T’Challa will be feeling the pressures of his decision to open Wakanda’s borders to the world, when the entire fate of the world rests on his country’s ability to defend against Thanos.

Okoye

Okoye will be less-than-thrilled with T’Challa’s decision for open boarders, when Wakanda becomes the last stand venue for planet Earth.

Bucky

Bucky is just happy to be awake and free of his Winter Soldier programming. He’ll be the “White Wolf” of Wakanda by the time that Captain America and his team come looking for refuge.

Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange will be trying to hold onto the Time Stone, even with Ebony Maw seemingly torturing him significantly to locate it. How long Doc Strange holds out could be the major connection to Avengers 4.

Falcon

Cap’s new right-hand-man will be trying to keep his friends out of the crosshairs, as ususal. He probably won’t be too thrilled to see Bucky again.

War Machine

Rhodey will be back with some Stark enhancements to help him walk again – but War Machine will be even less thrilled than Falcon to once again have to meet up with Bucky.

Vision

Vision will unfortunately be the rabbit in this little steeple chase that is Infinity War. If Vision can hold onto the Mind Stone – or survive without it – is the big question that needs answering.

Scarlet Witch

Scarlet Witch will be trying to deal with her deepening feelings for Vision, while also trying to keep him alive.

Star-Lord

Peter Quill will follow the cosmic breadcrumbs to Thanos, but it may be inevitable that he has to return to his homeworld, Earth, for the first time in decades.

Gamora

Gamora will be trying to complete the one mission she’s had all her life: killing Thanos for destroying her people and taking her as a victory prize.

Drax

Drax will have the same #SquadGoals as Gamora: Vengeance on Thanos for destroying his family.

Nebula

Nebula will complete the trifecta of space aliens with a massive grudge to settle against Thanos. However, whether or not she’ll stay loyal to the cause or betray is a massive question…

Rocket Raccoon

Rocket will be following his main expertise: weaponry. In this case, he’ll be helping Thor get a new weapon to save the universe with.

Teenage Groot

This “son” of the original Groot will be trying to deal with adolescent angst, while still helping Thor and Rocket storm the Space Forge of the dwarves in search of a powerful new weapon.

Those are all of the new Avengers: Infinity War promo art revelations. Which character design do you like best? Let us know in the comments!

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.