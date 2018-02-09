Chris Pratt Says He Has a “Great Role” in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

When a movie includes every single character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there’s a good chance that many of them won’t get a ton of screen time. This is the concern of fans heading into Avengers: Infinity War.

Well, according to Chris Pratt, you won’t have to worry about that when it comes to Star Lord, as it sounds like he’s got a pretty solid part to play in the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On Thursday, Marvel Studios released a “Class Photo” that featured 79 actors and filmmakers that have been a part of the MCU to this point. Pratt, who has appeared as Star-Lord in both Guardians of the Galaxy films, shared the photo on Instagram and told his fans about how grateful he’s been to be a part of the epic franchise. He also dropped the tiniest of hints about his role in the upcoming Infinity War.

“Ten years in the making!” Pratt wrote in the post. “I’m humbled to be part of this #MarvelClassPicture and to have such a great role in the upcoming Avengers Infinity War.”

While that doesn’t say much about the role itself, it does likely mean that the Guardians will have a hefty part in the entire story, not just some kind of glorified cameo or “sweep in at the end and help out” moment.

As the post went on, Pratt sang the praises of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and revealed that so much more is in store.

“The movie, as you can tell, is going to be off the freakin’ chain,” he continued. “Marvel Studios has not only changed my life and the lives of every person in this photo they have entertained millions, if not billions of people around this planet. I’m so thankful to everyone at Marvel for the opportunity of a lifetime. And to the fans for making each movie such an event. I hope to work for the studio for a long time. I know they have many more stories to tell. I believe the best is yet to come.”

You can check out Pratt’s full post here on his Instagram. For those looking for Star-Lord in the MCU class photo, he’s located in the middle of the group, just behind Chris Evans and Stan Lee.

Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters on May 4, followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6. The next MCU film is right around the corner, as Black Panther is being released in the U.S. in just one week, on February 16.