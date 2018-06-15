Why The Clothes Also Disappear In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ According To The Directors

Avengers: Infinity War not only took some Marvel heroes away from the Marvel Cinematic Universe but their clothing, as well, with good reason according to the Russo Brothers.

Avengers: Infinity War’s directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo (who also directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers 4) revealed why objects like Spider-Man’s suit, Star-Lord’s clothing, and other material or weapons being carried or worn by heroes disappeared with them after Thanos snapped his fingers. According to Joe Russo, the objects faded with the heroes and other victims of Thanos erasure because they are “part of their identity.”

Anthony Russo chimed in: “Whatever was elemental to somebody’s presence went with them.”

This would seem to imply that other properties of heroes or regular people who disappeared in the aftermath of Thanos’ snap which they were not wearing or in contact with probably stuck around. Spider-Man’s other suits are likely still in his attic back in Queens. However, Doctor Strange took his Cloak of Levitation with him to wherever the erased went.

“It was always a plan to show beyond that because when we made the decision to have the snaps themselves, that’s a plot trick to cut to black after an incident like that happens,” Joe Russo told ComicBook.com. “And it doesn’t give you any emotional resonance or catharsis. What he said thinking about it realistically; the true heartbreak doesn’t lie in the fact that he snapped his fingers, it lies in the fact that people have to watch loved ones, and we have to watch characters that we care about die. And that’s where the real heartbreak lies for the characters who live in the Universe and for those of us watching the movie.”

Though Avengers: Infinity War did not have Thanos’ name in its title, the film was very much the Mad Titan’s movie.

“We always knew that that would be the most profound or some of the most profound beats of the film,” Joe Russo said. “We wanted the story, Thanos, even though he’s the villain, to follow the traditional arc of hero beats. In that you have to follow through with what he did and carry him to the ending, self-satisfied, sitting on his porch, feeling the weight of what he’s done in order for him to have the completion. That’s how it wraps up for us and that’s why we say it’s a self-contained story and that there is an ending, it’s just not the ending that you’re used to. And Thanos, if you track all his major beats, they tell a complete story.”

