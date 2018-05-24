‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Writers Confirm Theory About the Cosmic Cube

While the Tesseract is known to Marvel Studios fans as the first Infinity Stone to appear in the MCU, a widely-believed theory has suggested that it was initially meant to the big screen version of the Cosmic Cube. According to the writers of Avengers: Infinity War, it’s completely true.

During a recent interview with Collider, Avengers scribes Stephen McFeeley and Christopher Markus were asked about the addition of Red Skull to the film, and whether or not his appearance was part of the plan all along. Not only did the duo confirm that this was indeed the case, but they revealed that the Tesseract that transported Red Skull to Vormir was initially referred to as the Cosmic Cube behind the scenes.

“Obviously, we started with him, 10 years ago,” the writers said of Red Skull. “And he had the Cosmic Cube, which was then referred to sometimes as the Cosmic Cube, and we didn’t know it was one of the Infinity Stones.”

The Cosmic Cube has been a staple of Marvel Comics for some time, and it contains the power to transform reality. For example, the recent run of Captain America that saw Steve Rogers as an agent of Hydra was all due to the effects of the Cosmic Cube.

In the films, the Tesseract, while shaped like a cube, never shared any of these powers. Inside of the cube was the Space Stone, which held an immense amount of power and allowed its user to travel through space itself.

Now that the Tesseract has come and gone, it’s likely that we won’t see the actual Cosmic Cube in the Marvel Cinematic Universe any time soon.

Avengers: Infinity War is currently playing in theaters around the world. Marvel’s next film, Ant-Man and the Wasp, is set to debut on July 6.