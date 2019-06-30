Bizarre Avengers: Infinity War Deleted Scene Involving Astral Forms Revealed by Tom Holland

Avengers: Endgame is back in theaters with additional footage in its quest to dethrone Avatar as the top-grossing film of all time, but it isn’t just Endgame that has deleted scenes. Like all movies, Avengers: Infinity War also has its share of scenes that never made it to the final edit and while sometimes scenes make it to special feature on home release, there are those that remain unseen. And according to Spider-Man star Tom Holland, one of Infinity War‘s unreleased scenes is a bit of a bizarre one involving astral forms of some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s heroes.

In a new IMDb Originals video, Holland along with Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star Jake Gyllenhaal field questions from fans, including one about who Holland’s favorite female hero in the MCU is. Holland was quick to answer Nebula after acknowledging her journey to being a hero, but then went on to talk a bit about the actress who plays her, Karen Gillan, sharing a humorous story about her as connected to the unusual deleted scene.

“There’s a scene in Infinity War that actually didn’t make the edit and it was basically Thanos like snapped his fingers or something and all the Guardians became like astral forms and then I had to try and grab all their bodies and put them back in the astral form, for real, and at one point they’re all lying down on the floor, all the Guardians, and Karen fell asleep because she was so tired from being up so early all the time, everyone was like ‘Karen, we’re filming’,” Holland recounted.

While it is a humorous little anecdote about Gillan and one that serves as a reminder of just how hard the cast and crew worked to put Infinity War together, it’s particularly interesting that Thanos was able to separate the Guardians’ spirits from their bodies. The scene as described would have had to have taken place on Titan as that’s where the Guardians along with Nebula would have interacted with Holland’s Spider-Man. What’s interesting about it is that, based on Holland’s description, it sees Thanos snapping his fingers to use the power of the stones he’s collected in a way that would have foreshadowed the actual snap in Wakanda that wiped out half of the universe’s life. Up until the devastating Snap in the film, Thanos is shown using the powers of the stones he’s collected without snapping his fingers. While it’s possible that the scene could have been of the consequences of the real Snap, we know that Nebula survived that, which hints at the scene having been just part of the battle on Titan.

Whatever the placement of this unusual deleted scene, we at least know the outcome of it all. Thanos may have had the early victory in wiping out half the life in the universe, but the heroes ultimately prevailed in Avengers: Endgame, bringing everyone back and setting the MCU on a new path forward, one that we will get our first real look at when Spider-Man: Far From Home opens in theaters next week.

What do you think about this strange-sounding deleted Infinity War scene? Let us know in the comments below.

Avengers: Infinity War is available on home media. Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home opens in theaters July 2.