Deleted Avengers: Infinity War Scene Shows the Hulk Bursting out of the Hulkbuster Armor

From the time when fans saw the first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War to the time it was finally released in theaters, Marvel Studios made a lot of changes to the first half of their two-part epic that would radically change the franchise. But few of these changes were as big as the storyline they altered for the Hulk in the films. As many fans know, the character barely appears in the first film after being bested by Thanos in the opening scene, and instead Bruce Banner makes an appearance in the final battle by commandeering Tony Stark’s Hulkbuster armor.

But a new deleted scene included in Marvel Studios’ The Infinity Saga box set confirms that the Hulk was set to make an impact in the war for Wakanda, bursting through the suit and taking the battle by storm.

The filmmakers have previously referenced this plot point in previous interviews, but it seems to have been much more substantial and was actually supposed to set up Smart Hulk’s role in Avengers: Endgame more directly.

Another deleted scene from Avengers: Infinity War shows the Hulk approach the heroes in the Wakandan forest before Thanos’ arrival. When Black Widow and Falcon mention that they might need a lullaby to revert him, Hulk speaks with a normal voice — indicating that his Smart Hulk transformation was a much simpler process than the Gamma therapy Banner underwent between the two movies.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously spoke about his meetings with Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo, explaining that the actor had a lot of ideas about his character’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Many years ago, Mark came in for a meeting with us at Marvel Studios to discuss ways in which the Hulk could grow and evolve in upcoming films,” Feige wrote on Reddit. “He pitched a lot of cool ideas, some of which led to what you saw in Thor: Ragnarok, Infinity War and Endgame, and some of which would still be cool to see someday.”

Feige went on to praise Ruffalo’s portrayal of the character during his Marvel tenure.

“Ruffalo is a master at not going deep and dark, but taking that inner pain and kind of trying to become zen about it. We saw that in Avengers 1, where Tony Stark is screwing around and poking him with something and saying, oh, careful, and he goes, ‘I can handle pointy things.’ He’s much more zen about it. His secret is he’s always angry,’” Feige said. “I think it’s just a much more charismatic and engaging way to see it. I’ve always wanted Hulk to talk more than he has and find the right circumstances, and finally we see that here.”

