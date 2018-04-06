‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Address Why Hawkeye Isn’t In The Trailers

Hawkeye is still missing in action for most of the Avengers: Infinity War promotional material and the Russo Brothers have finally addressed his absence.

The lack of Hawkeye is garnering plenty of attention online, and it does seem intentional according to co-director Anthony Russo’s latest comments. Some have theorized he might die in the film, while others are expecting his absence to be related to a big spoiler. Russo assures though that there is a reason, and they aren’t just ignoring him.

“All will be explained when people see the movie,” Russo told Total Film. “It’s all tied into the story.”

Well, that’s awfully vague, but some believe it to be linked to glimpses of his new costume on the set, which seem to look an awful lot like his Ronin gear from the comics.

Of course, it could also be related to a possible death of the archer, and the Russo’s have made it clear there will be some pain and sacrifice in Infinity War.

“I don’t know about the need to accept it, but I will say this: we love being told good stories, and we love telling good stories, and all of our energy, and our effort, and our thought, and our passion goes into telling the best story that we can,” Russo said while answering fan questions for Sina Weibo. “And for us, the best stories have stakes. Characters have to make sacrifices. To really, really feel the true emotion and the hero’s journey they have to go through trials and those trails could cost them something.”

“So, for us, its very important that the heroes feel pain and that they make sacrifices because I think that, not only is a great storytelling, but it also is inspiring and I think we need a lot of inspiration in this world right now. So, for us, I don’t know if we can ever get you to accept it, but I promise you this: we’ll do our damnedest to tell you the best story possible, and what you do with it from there is up to you.”

