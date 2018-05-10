‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Flip Off Deadpool

The Avengers: Infinity War directors have responded to Deadpool’s jab in the most delightful way.

Leave it to Deadpool to take a jab at Thanos, and in the spirit of Thanos’ refrain from spoilers letter Marvel Studios released, he made a letter all his own. Now the Infinity War directors have responded and used the Infinity Gauntlet in all its amazing glory to get their point across.

The Infinity Gauntlet can be seen in the image all aglow with the power of the Infinity Stones, and it’s flashing a big middle finger to the Merc with a Mouth. The only caption that accompanies it is the word “Boom…” Well played Russos, well played. You can see the image below.

For context, here’s the letter Ryan Reynolds shared with fans:

“To the greatest fans in the whole universe.

We have embarked on the “Deadpool 2: This is King of Your Guys’ Fault” World Tour. Almost everyone involved in the film has given Maximum Effort the past two years, maintaining the highest level of super secrets, like how David Blaine catches bullets in his mouth. And the secret blend of 11 herbs and spices in Colonel Sanders’ delicious mustache.

Only a handful of people know the film’s true plot. One of the is not Ryan Reynolds. We’re asking that when you see Deadpool 2, you don’t say a f***ing word about the fun $#!+ in the movie. Cause it’d be super lame to spoil the fact that Deadpool dies in this one. Kidding. Not kidding. Kidding?

Godspeed.

X

#WadeWilsonDemandsYourSisterSorryStupidAutoCorrectSilence”

That letter is based on the original letter shared by Thanos, and you can see that below:

“To the greatest fans in the world.

We’re about to embark on the Avengers: Infinity War press tour. We will be visiting fans all over the world screening only a limited amount of selected footage from the film in order to avoid spoiling the story for future viewers.

We will not screen the film in its entirety until the Los Angeles premiere shortly before the film’s global release. Everyone involved with the film has worked incredibly hard for the past two years maintaining the highest level of secrecy., Only a handful of people know the film’s true plot.

We’re asking that when you see Infinity War, in the coming months, that you maintain the same level of secrecy so that all fans can have an equal experience when they watch it for the first time. Don’t spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you.

Good luck and happy viewing.

The Russo Brothers

#ThanosDemandsYour Silence”

Deadpool 2 cruises into theaters on May 18th, while X-Men: Dark Phoenix lands in theaters on February 14, 2019. The New Mutants is slated to hit theaters on August 2, 2019.