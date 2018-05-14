‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Hint at Jane Foster Return to the MCU

Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster might find her way back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Speaking to the Huffington Post, Avengers: Infinity War directors Anthony and Joe Russo confirmed the fates of numerous little-seen supporting characters, including Thor‘s once-lover.

Asked if Jane was one of the lives snuffed out by Thanos’ infamous snap that wiped out half of all life in the universe, the directing duo said the answer would be too much of a spoiler.

“When we say spoiler,” Anthony Russo said, “[we mean] potential spoiler.”

Marvel Studios seemed to wash their hands of the astrophysicist and astronomer with a throwaway line early on in Thor: Ragnarok, which confirmed Jane and Chris Hemsworth‘s golden-haired Avenger had parted ways.

“Sorry to hear that Jane dumped you,” a selfie-taking fan told Thor during a visit to New York.

“She didn’t dump me, you know,” Thor tells half-brother Loki. “I dumped her. It was a mutual dumping.”

But Thor’s body language gave himself away, and it seems he might not yet be entirely over his old flame.

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said in 2016 there are “many reasons” for Jane’s absence, “many of which are in the film.”

Because “80 to 90 percent” of Ragnarok takes place in the cosmos, Feige said, there was no room for Jane.

“As far as I know, I’m done,” Portman told The Wall Street Journal that same year, just one year before Thor’s much-needed renaissance courtesy of director Taika Waititi in Ragnarok.

“I mean, I don’t know if maybe one day they’ll ask for an Avengers 7 or whatever, I have no idea, but as far as I know, I’m done,” Portman said. “That was all a great thing to be a part of.”

The Academy Award-winner later admitted to Deadline she was uncomfortable acting in special effects-heavy films despite her history with two Thor films and three Star Wars prequels.

“As an actor, it’s like a completely different scale,” Portman said.

“Because when you’re making those movies, you’re working with so much blue screen and so much fantasy your imagination has to be so much larger. It’s really challenging for me. I don’t feel like I’ve gotten it yet. I don’t feel like I’ve understood it yet.”

But, the actress continued, the process left Portman “fascinated” because “I’m really challenged by it more than anything, almost.”

“Because when you’re in a room that looks like a room and has all the things a room has in it, you can interact with all that stuff, and all that stuff does what it does in life. You don’t have to imagine anything. You’re just in the emotional state of your character,” Portman said.

“And when you’re doing those blue screen movies, you have to imagine everything outside and within. You have to create the whole world. It’s like being a kid again.”

Portman said of a possible Marvel return earlier this year she’s “completely open to everything,” but added she has “no news about that.”

In the Marvel comics, Jane eventually wielded Mjolnir and donned the mantle of the mighty Thor before her mortal form succumbed to cancer. She was later revived.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing.