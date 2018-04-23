‘Avengers: Infinity War’: “Fall of Wakanda” TV Spot Released

War comes to Wakanda in the latest television spot for Avengers: Infinity War.

The shot shows T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) suiting up as Black Panther and joining the Avengers to battle Thanos’s army that has amassed to lay siege to the kingdom of Wakanda. Take a look above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The battle in Wakanda is set to be one of the biggest scenes in Marvel Cinematic Universe history to date. In an interview with ComicBook.com, writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely discussed how they handled such huge moments and what they learned from writing scenes like the airport battle in Captain America: Civil War.

“Similarly [to Captain America: Civil War], in that it’s all about character,” Markus said. “If you’re cutting back to them punching somebody, you probably don’t have to write it. They’ll get plenty of footage of people hitting people, so what do we need people to overcome, or achieve, or fail at in the course of this battle?”

“You get lost fighting a creature, but you gotta remember why they’re trying to fight these creatures to prevent them from doing X, Y, and Z,” McFeely added.

They also noted that the battle scenes in Avengers: Infinity War make the airport clash in Captain America: Civil War seem small by comparison.

“I will say, different from the airport, the airport battle… it seems so quaint, now,” Markus continued. “There’s about 14 people there, and you know all their names. Like in this battle, we have troops, and you don’t want it to descend into CG slashing, so you gotta like, ‘Okay, how do we treat a mass of people, give it a personality, give it an intentionality?’”

“It’s a touchstone for sure,” McFeely said of comparing it to Lord of the Rings. “We would look at those movies and go, ‘Well, those are big.’ The watchword for this movie is epic. I mean, it’s epic. It’s really, really big. I can’t overstate that. It’s really, really big. That was the ambition from the very beginning, is reach really high and see if you can get … give Thanos the stakes required.”

Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.