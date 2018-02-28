Here Comes The ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Funko Pops

Here we go! Funko has unveiled their Avengers: Infinity War lineup and it is a MASSIVE wave. That’s not surprising, because this movie contains roughly one million characters.

The entire standard collection of Avengers: Infinity War Funko products are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for March. Grab your favorite items while you can, though the selection might be a bit overwhelming. Just take a look at this product list:

• Avengers: Infinity War Iron Man Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Thor Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Iron Spider Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Captain America Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Thanos Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Black Widow Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Hulkbuster 6-Inch Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Corvus Glaive Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Ebony Maw Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Proxima Midnight Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Teen Groot with Gun Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Hulkbuster Pocket Pop! Key Chain

• Avengers: Infinity War Thanos Pocket Pop! Key Chain

• Avengers: Infinity War Iron Spider Pocket Pop! Key Chain

• Avengers: Infinity War Iron Man Pocket Pop! Key Chain

• Avengers: Infinity War Iron Spider Dorbz Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Thor Dorbz Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Cull Obsidian Dorbz Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Thanos Dorbz Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Corvus Glaive Dorbz Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Ebony Maw Dorbz Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Proxima Midnight Dorbz Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Iron Man Dorbz Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Plush Display Case

• Avengers: Infinity War Mystery Mini Display Case

• Avengers: Infinity War Mystery Mini Random 4-Pack

• Avengers: Infinity War Spidey Infinity Wars Pop! T-Shirt

• Avengers: Infinity War Iron Man Flight Pose Pop! T-Shirt

Again, the items listed above are the standard figures, but there are going to be loads of exclusives as well. Look for a 10″ Pop! of Thanos at Target, unmasked Iron Spider at BoxLunch, Vision at Hot Topic, Groot at Toys”R”Us, Iron Man (Unmasked) at FYE, glow-in-the-dark Thor is a Asia exclusive, an alternate version of Thanos at Walmart, and Cull Obsidian at Walgreens. Again, these items should be available in March. Funko notes that March 3rd is a likely drop date.

You can take a closer look at all of the Avengers: Infinity War Funko products in the gallery. There might be some costume details in there that you haven’t seen thus far.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4.

