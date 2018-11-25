‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Funko Thanos Movie Moment Pays Close Attention To Continuity

Funko has delivered a variety of Avengers: Infinity War POPs to fans, and while POPs aren’t that big you’d be surprised at how much detail is in each one, and the new Captain America Thanos Movie Moment is a perfect example.

The new Avengers: Infinity War Movie Moments features that memorable moment from the film where Captain America is facing off against Thanos and is holding his Infinity Gauntlet at bay, much to the chagrin of Thanos. The fact that we got this moment from the trailer in a toy at all is rather amazing, but one Marvel fan noticed that Funko went one further and actually kept to continuity.

At this moment in the film, Thanos doesn’t have all of the Infinity Stones yet, as he’s in Wakanda at this point trying to gain the final Stone from Vision’s head. Steve Rogers is one of the roadblocks in his way to the Stone, and as you can see here Funko made sure to take note of that as the Infinity Gauntlet does not have the Mind Stone yet. Sure it’s a small thing but still cool nonetheless.

The new Movie Moment comes out soon, (UPDATE: The Thor version is available to pre-order here) but in the meantime, there are plenty of other Infinity War POPs to collect. Currently fans can grab Thanos, Captain America, Spider-Man, Iron Man, Thor, Vision (Hot Topic Exclusive), Black Widow, Cull Obsidian, Teen Groot, Corvus Glaive, Proxima Midnight, Ebony Maw, Spider-Man (Unmasked), Bruce Banner (Hulk Transform), Winter Soldier, Teen Groot (with Stormbreaker), Young Gamora, Thanos (Smiling, 10′), Spider-Man (Legs Version), Thanos (Walmart Exclusive), Captain America (Walmart Exclusive), and the HulkBuster.

We’re sure we’ll see a similar rollout for Avengers 4 from Funko, and we can’t wait to see what that looks like. The good news is we won’t have to wait long for that, asAvengers 4 hits next year, bringing the first ten years of Marvel Studios to a close.

Avengers 4 stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.

