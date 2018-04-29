Marvel Fans Are Freaking Out About Hawkeye and ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Marvel fans are having mixed response to the official explanation behind Jeremy Renner‘s Hawkeye being MIA come Avengers: Infinity War.

The eagle-eyed Avenger is just one of a few characters not to appear in the universe-wide crossover event, which brings together much of the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time.

Marvel Studios chief and producer Kevin Feige said Hawkeye‘s absence from the promotional materials is one of the best things that ever happened to the character, promising there are “big, big story things coming up for Hawkeye.”

Hawkeye went from being the butt of “guy with the bow and arrow jokes,” Feige said, to being at the center of talks and the resulting cries calling for the archer’s return.

Now that Infinity War is playing almost everywhere, Marvel fans are taking to Twitter to share how they feel about his absence:

Hawkeye at home resting while everybody getting they ass handed to them but Thanos #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/M4Se5dWaaM — ?WolfPicasso (@RomeoDeLaGhetto) April 27, 2018

how hawkeye stans walked out of infinity war pic.twitter.com/MEv15YK1oK — reese! (@deadgrIwaIkng) April 28, 2018

It’s so crazy seeing infinity war with like 30 superheros and side characters from various MCU movies and it still feels a little off just cause Hawkeye isn’t there — T?NY (@tonyp2121) April 29, 2018

for the last 10 years

it’s all been leading up to this

every character



except hawkeye — emi (@plantblogger) April 26, 2018

Everyone keeps asking “where’s Hawkeye” but no one bothers to ask “how’s Hawkeye” — tess (@officialtesss) April 28, 2018

Hawkeye and Ant-Man during Infinity War pic.twitter.com/cMpQBC5HWf — Tron Carter (@Dr_EZwider) April 27, 2018

Major spoiler:



During the events of Infinity War, Hawkeye was just out doing some grocery shopping. pic.twitter.com/0adTbbveFz — Zαc ? (@ZacFertig) April 27, 2018

Wife: hey Will?



Me: yeah?



Wife: do you think it’s now up to Hawkeye and Ant-Man to save The Avengers?



Me: pic.twitter.com/hNhzlLsWw6 — Will Wulff, damn it! (@WillWulffDamnIt) April 29, 2018

Infinity War had the perfect amount of screentime for Hawkeye and they need to do that in the rest of the franchise — Nebula Stan Account (also known as Rick Capone) (@rcrejino) April 27, 2018

