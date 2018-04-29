Marvel

Marvel Fans Are Freaking Out About Hawkeye and ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Marvel fans are having mixed response to the official explanation behind Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye […]

By

Marvel fans are having mixed response to the official explanation behind Jeremy Renner‘s Hawkeye being MIA come Avengers: Infinity War.

The eagle-eyed Avenger is just one of a few characters not to appear in the universe-wide crossover event, which brings together much of the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel Studios chief and producer Kevin Feige said Hawkeye‘s absence from the promotional materials is one of the best things that ever happened to the character, promising there are “big, big story things coming up for Hawkeye.”

Hawkeye went from being the butt of “guy with the bow and arrow jokes,” Feige said, to being at the center of talks and the resulting cries calling for the archer’s return.

Now that Infinity War is playing almost everywhere, Marvel fans are taking to Twitter to share how they feel about his absence:

Slide 1

Slide 2

Slide 3

Slide 4

Slide 5

Slide 6

Slide 7

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts