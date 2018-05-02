New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Funko Figure Reveals Hulk Scene Possibly Cut From Film

Is this new Avengers: Infinity War Hulkbuster Funko Pop figure based on a scene that was cut from the film? The fact that Bruce Banner piloted the Hulkbuster in the movie but never Hulked out in it was baffling. An opportunity wasted and a disappointment for fans, since it was a scene that everyone seemed to expect and look forward to.

Odds are that a Hulkbuster Hulk out scene was in the film at some point, because this Funko Pop figure isn’t the only toy that depicts it. Hasbro also released the Marvel Avengers: Infinity War Hulk Out Hulkbuster that we first previewed back in March. Clearly, these figures do more than hint that the scene was cut from the film late in the game.

We’re sure Marvel has valid reasons for the change that will become apparent down the line but, in the meantime, it does make these figures a bit more collectible. With that in mind the POP! Marvel: Avengers Infinity War – 6″ Hulk Busting out of Hulkbuster figure is a GameStop exclusive that is slated for release on May 4th. At the moment the figure isn’t available to pre-order, but keep tabs on this link to get one for your collection. Odds are they will sell out fast.

In related news, Hot Toys has added yet another amazing figure to their Avengers: Infinity War lineup with the PPS005 Avengers: Infinity War 1/6th scale Power Pose Hulkbuster figure. The “Power Pose” designation means that this figure was designed with minimal articulation (6 points in this case), so it falls somewhere between a statue and one of their fully articulated figures on the collectibles spectrum.

The figure is available to pre-order via this link at Sideshow Collectibles along with the rest of their Avengers: Infinity War figure lineup.

As noted, the Power Pose Hulkbuster figure stands at nearly 20-inches tall (19.7-inches to be exact), and includes 18 LED light-up functions scattered throughout the armor. The paint job looks fantastic, and it comes complete with two pairs of interchangeable hands including a pair of fists and a pair of relaxing hands. The articulated areas include the head, arms, wrist and waist.

