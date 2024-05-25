X-Men '97's Soundtrack Is Now Streaming

After an exciting ten episodes, the first season of X-Men '97 has come to an end on Disney+. As fans eagerly await the second season, Marvel Studios has been releasing some fun content to hold folks over. The show's behind-the-scenes Assembled episode is now available to watch on Disney+, and the soundtrack with music by The Newton Brothers is finally available to stream online.

"Suit up and press ▶️ on @marvel Animation's X-Men 97 official soundtrack, featuring music by The Newton Brothers ... All episodes of #XMen97 are now streaming on @DisneyPlus," Marvel Studios shared on Instagram. You can view their post below:

You can view the X-Men '97 track list below:

1. X-Men '97 Theme (1:05)

2. The Summers (3:03)

3. Give Them the Forecast (1:26)

4. The Trial of Magneto (1:40)

5. Magnus the Savior (2:46)

6. Goodbye (1:45)

7. Mister Sinister (2:32)

8. In Hell (1:23)

9. Fight or Die (2:17)

10. Remember Who You Are (2:16)

11. What Have You Done? (1:15)

12. Fate of the X-Men (0:59)

13. Betrayal or Forgiveness (1:45)

14. Man vs. Machine (1:40)

15. Boss Battle (2:09)

16. Nightcrawler (2:01)

17. A Peaceful Life (1:20)

18. Trails of Love (2:33)

19. Busy Bees (2:42)

20. Invasion (2:31)

21. A Different Empire (1:57)

22. Sisterhood (1:56)

23. Galactic Peace (1:26)

24. She's Back (2:21)

25. We Need You (1:58)

26. Requiem to Friends (1:14)

27. Break In (1:49)

28. Time Manipulation (1:27)

29. Fight for Yourself (5:26)

30. Bonding Time (2:02)

31. Too Little Too Late (1:39)

32. Rising Up (1:50)

33. Sentinels Attack (1:57)

34. Metal Bends (1:28)

35. Inevitable Vision (4:02)

36. Bad Odds (1:20)

37. X (3:58)

38. You Hurt Me (2:22)

39. Rising Waters (2:10)

40. X-Men End Credits (0:53)

Find out where to listen to the X-Men '97 soundtrack here.

How Far Along Is X-Men '97 Season 2?

ComicBook recently had a chat with Marvel's head of streaming, Brad Winderbaum, and he revealed that Season 2 is currently in the animatic stage.

"It's still an animatic phase. Animation takes so long to make as I'm sure you know. There was a great bit about this in Invincible Season 2," Winderbaum explained. "They just nailed it so hard, it is the greatest. And it takes a long time. Because the studio wants to see how successful the first season is before they greenlight the second season there's a lag. We were lucky enough to get the greenlight before we aired so there's maybe less of a lag. People are just going to have to be patient with us.

Stay tuned for more updates about X-Men '97.