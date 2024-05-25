X-Men '97's Soundtrack Is Now Streaming
Here's the track list for the X-Men '97 soundtrack...
After an exciting ten episodes, the first season of X-Men '97 has come to an end on Disney+. As fans eagerly await the second season, Marvel Studios has been releasing some fun content to hold folks over. The show's behind-the-scenes Assembled episode is now available to watch on Disney+, and the soundtrack with music by The Newton Brothers is finally available to stream online.
"Suit up and press ▶️ on @marvel Animation's X-Men 97 official soundtrack, featuring music by The Newton Brothers ... All episodes of #XMen97 are now streaming on @DisneyPlus," Marvel Studios shared on Instagram. You can view their post below:
X-Men '97 Soundtrack Track List:
1. X-Men '97 Theme (1:05)
2. The Summers (3:03)
3. Give Them the Forecast (1:26)
4. The Trial of Magneto (1:40)
5. Magnus the Savior (2:46)
6. Goodbye (1:45)
7. Mister Sinister (2:32)
8. In Hell (1:23)
9. Fight or Die (2:17)
10. Remember Who You Are (2:16)
11. What Have You Done? (1:15)
12. Fate of the X-Men (0:59)
13. Betrayal or Forgiveness (1:45)
14. Man vs. Machine (1:40)
15. Boss Battle (2:09)
16. Nightcrawler (2:01)
17. A Peaceful Life (1:20)
18. Trails of Love (2:33)
19. Busy Bees (2:42)
20. Invasion (2:31)
21. A Different Empire (1:57)
22. Sisterhood (1:56)
23. Galactic Peace (1:26)
24. She's Back (2:21)
25. We Need You (1:58)
26. Requiem to Friends (1:14)
27. Break In (1:49)
28. Time Manipulation (1:27)
29. Fight for Yourself (5:26)
30. Bonding Time (2:02)
31. Too Little Too Late (1:39)
32. Rising Up (1:50)
33. Sentinels Attack (1:57)
34. Metal Bends (1:28)
35. Inevitable Vision (4:02)
36. Bad Odds (1:20)
37. X (3:58)
38. You Hurt Me (2:22)
39. Rising Waters (2:10)
40. X-Men End Credits (0:53)
Find out where to listen to the X-Men '97 soundtrack here.
How Far Along Is X-Men '97 Season 2?
ComicBook recently had a chat with Marvel's head of streaming, Brad Winderbaum, and he revealed that Season 2 is currently in the animatic stage.
"It's still an animatic phase. Animation takes so long to make as I'm sure you know. There was a great bit about this in Invincible Season 2," Winderbaum explained. "They just nailed it so hard, it is the greatest. And it takes a long time. Because the studio wants to see how successful the first season is before they greenlight the second season there's a lag. We were lucky enough to get the greenlight before we aired so there's maybe less of a lag. People are just going to have to be patient with us.
Stay tuned for more updates about X-Men '97.
