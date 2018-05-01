‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Includes This Indiana Jones Easter Egg

Avengers: Infinity War is check full of Easter eggs and references that fans are in the midst of unearthing, including handfuls of references to the other popular movies and TV shows. Now one of the references that’s been discovered is a callback to none other than Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark!

Early on in Infinity War, Doctor Strange must defend the Time Stone from an attack by Black Order members Cull Obsidian and Ebony Maw. Maw’s telekinetic powers prove to be more formidable than Doctor Strange can handle, and the Sorcerer Supreme ends up bound and sealed against the side of the building, while Maw tries to reach out and take the Eye of Agamotto / Soul Stone from where it hangs around Strange’s neck. Maw finds out the hard way that Strange is craftier than he looks, as the villain’s hand is burned by the protective enchantment that Strange secretly cast over the Eye of Agamotto, preventing it from being taken.

In case you may be foggy on the memory, here’s the moment in Raider of the Lost Ark that this moment in Infinity War was referencing:

As stated, this is just one of many references to other popular movies in TV Shows that have popped up in Infinity War – here are some of the others that have been spotted (so far):

Infinity War directors the Russo Bros have worked on several big TV shows (including Arrested Development and Community) – shows which have made more than a few noticeable references to pop-culture TV and movie hits, and their previous Marvel movies (Winter Soldier and Civil War) have also snuck in similar references. The question now is just how many references did The Russos sew into the densely-packed fabric of Avengers: Infinity War? Besides movies and TV shows, there are also so many callbacks to the original Marvel Comics storlyines of Thanos and the Infinity series – as well as some really deep-cut callbacks to the previous MCU films. Taken altogether, Avengers 3 could’ve been subtitled “Easter Egg Quest” and it would’ve been an accurate moniker.

