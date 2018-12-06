This New York ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fan’s License Plate Is Heartbreaking & Hysterical

Avengers: Infinity War featured a bustling cast including dozens of the superheroes we’ve seen in various Marvel Studios movies over the past decade. It included plenty of memorable moments — both humorous and devastating — and thanks to one Infinity War super fan, one of the funniest moments from the movie is back in the limelight.

Reddit user /u/Maureen0569 took to the Marvel Studios subreddit at /r/MarvelStudios to post a picture of their license plate earlier today and it’s a trip — both happy and sad.

Reading “Y GAMORA,” the New York license plate draws from a humorous scene when the majority of the Guardians first encounter Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) onboard Ebony Maw’s Q-ship.

The part of the scene in question is when Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill asks the Avengers where his significant other Gamora (Zoe Saldana) is. Iron Man then responds asking who Gamora is before Dave Bautista’s Drax lets out one of the most memorable quotes of the movie — “I’ll do you one better, why is Gamora?!”

“To the dude in front of me at the red light in Brooklyn, who just put his car into park so he could lean all the way out of his window to give my license plate two enthusiastic thumbs up while grinning huge,” /u/Maureen0569 posted. “You are awesome.”

As explained in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), the alien race Drax belongs to is quite literal and the Thanos-seeking Guardian doesn’t understand metaphors, something that’s provided plenty of humorous moments in the three MCU movies the character has appeared in.

With the humorous license plates also comes a tremendous moment of sadness as the “Why is Gamora” line came during the time Thanos (Josh Brolin) was taking Gamora to Vormir, where she was ultimately sacrificed so that her adoptive father/imprisoner would have access to the Soul Stone.

The iconic line, believe it or not, was entirely improvised by Bautista himself. In the lead up to the film, Infinity War writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely sat down with Yahoo during a press junket, where they made the improvisation revelation.

“The script only said, ‘Where is Gamora?’ ‘I’ll do you even better: Who is Gamora?’ And then one day Bautista just goes, ‘I’ll do you one better: Why is Gamora?’” Markus explained. “It’s like, ‘OK, you’re very good at your job.’”

Although Gamora’s future is still unclear, Drax is still slated to appear in next year’s Avengers 4 due out May 3, 2019.